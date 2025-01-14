Summary Corey Graves expressed disappointment after being moved back to NXT from RAW due to non-wrestling-related issues.

Graves has been cleared for in-ring competition since 2022 but hasn't wrestled in a WWE ring since retiring in 2013.

Fans speculate that Graves's social media post may lead to a potential match against his replacement, Pat McAfee, in the future.

Corey Graves posted his displeasure after the second-ever Raw on Netflix on his social accounts. The former main roster announcer has been moved back to his old position behind the NXT announce desk as the new era has begun in WWE. Graves has never shied away from letting his feelings be known, and now the WWE personality has posted a heartbreaking message to the fans.

Graves has been shifted back to NXT (at least for now). Graves does not like McAfee in the storyline, meaning the post could be a potential setup for him to return in a match with McAfee down the line. We have not seen Graves compete in a ring since 2013, and he retired on December 11th that same year due to concussion issues.

On the same night that Graves announced his retirement at NXT TakeOver: R Evolution, he joined the commentary team. Ever since the brand split in 2016, Graves has been a main roster commentator for both RAW and SmackDown. His return to NXT in 2025 surprised many fans, and Graves himself.

Corey Graves Swapped Out for Pat McAfee

Graves has never shied away from letting his feelings be known. The WWE personality posted a heartbreaking message to the fans on his official X account. He said:

Imagine chasing your dream. Then being TOLD (not deciding) that you’re no longer physically able to pursue your dream. Then you dedicate your life to something “dream adjacent” and being pretty f*****g awesome at it. And then, when it’s time to enjoy the fruits of your labor, being told you’re not famous enough for your own job. Just in case you’ve wondered where I’ve been.

Over the last few years, McAfee has come and gone as Michael Cole's co-commentator. Every time McAfee returns, WWE makes it feel like a big deal and always shows Cole's reaction to Pat's entrance music. Michael Cole previously said on the Pat McAfee Show that he helped him reignite his passion for the business and made Cole enjoy being a commentator again.

McAfee has also been involved in the ring since joining WWE. Beginning with his feud with Adam Cole in NXT, McAfee has been one of the better 'celebrity' wrestlers involved with WWE. He can even say he was Vince McMahon's final opponent—a match that took place at WrestleMania 38.

A Future Match

Graves confirmed that he had been cleared to compete by multiple doctors in an interview with TMZ. The interview took place in 2022, but Graves has not been anywhere near a WWE ring since. Many fans are speculating whether this recent posting from Graves is setting up his return to in-ring action.

With Graves resenting McAfee for essentially taking his job from him, could Graves go looking for a fight with a guy who can step up in the ring? As of right now, Graves will remain on NXT for the foreseeable future, but will likely return to partner with Michael Cole when Pat McAfee leaves for ESPN again.