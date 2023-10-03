Corey Graves, the WWE SmackDown commentator, has gotten a new tattoo as a tribute to the late Bray Wyatt.

The photo of the fresh ink was posted by "Octeel Tattoo" on Instagram. which is an absolutely flawless take on Wyatt's "Fiend" character holding his signature lantern that looks right at home on Graves' heavily canvassed body.

Corey has a rich history with the late Wyatt dating back to the time they spent together in WWE's developmental scene back when Graves was an active wrestler and over the two years, the two became firm friends.RELATED: WWE Raw: Fans spot subtle tease for CM Punk returnYou can see Graves' incredible tattoo tribute below.

Who else has paid tribute to Bray Wyatt

It has been almost two months since Wyatt tragically passed away at the age of 36. Even now, tributes continue to pour in for the late superstar who clearly had a massive impact on the lives of his peers within the professional wrestling industry.

Graves' new tattoo will serve as a permanent reminder of the time spent with his friend. Corey and Bray initially launched their WWE careers at around the same time, and they were two of the featured stars in the early days of NXT when it first evolved from the remnants of FCW, the wrestling giant's old developmental promotion.

Graves has previously been vocal about his respect for Wyatt's ability to transform his career and was present during the era when Husky Harris became Bray Wyatt, having the following to say on his After The Bell podcast.

He took the constructs of being a WWE Superstar and turned it on its head in a way that will be felt for years to come. He opened this door from a creative aspect within our business that had never been opened before.

At WWE NXT No Mercy on September 30, Becky Lynch sported a Bray Wyatt inspired choice of in-ring attire in tribute to her late friend. 'The Man' was among the countless WWE superstars to express her love of Wyatt following his tragic passing, and it looks like the two shared a wonderful friendship.

The previous night following a dark match that took place after SmackDown, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins led Wyatt tributes as he instructed the fans to send out the 'fireflies' in a darkened arena. Fan footage captured the incredible moment on camera which was later shared on Twitter.

Real Name Windham Rotunda Ring Name Bray Wyatt Date of Birth May 23, 1987 Death August 24, 2023 (age 36) Cause of Death Heart attack Trained By Barry Windham, Florida Championship Wrestling & NXT Debut February 5, 2009 Titles Won 1x WWE Championship, 2x Universal Championship, 1x Raw Tag Team Championship & 1x SmackDown Tag Team Championship

The tributes to the late, great Wyatt seem to show no signs of slowing down. The impact that the late superstar had on so many people is truly awe-inspiring.

Here at GIVEMESPORT, we would like to thank Bray Wyatt for all the awesome memories, and we send our heartfelt thoughts to all of Bray's friends, family, colleagues and fans who are still processing his untimely passing. Keep those tributes coming in.