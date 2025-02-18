Summary WWE have made a decision about CM Punk's image within the world title picture.

Punk still has the chance to headline WrestleMania 41 if he wins the Elimination Chamber.

Fans have demanded that CM Punk face Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship in Las Vegas.

CM Punk's dreams of main-eventing WrestleMania have been a central talking point on the Road to Mania 41 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, this year. Many had been pining for him to challenge for either the Undisputed WWE Championship or the World Heavyweight Championship.

The Best in the World has enjoyed a stellar year after recovering from a torn tricep, an injury he suffered in the 2024 Royal Rumble match. He returned to action after six months at SummerSlam (August 3, 2024) in a loss to longtime rival Drew McIntyre, mainly down to being distracted by special guest referee Seth Rollins.

The 46-year-old went on to win his feud with McIntyre, beating him at Bash in Berlin in a Strap Match and at Bad Blood in a match-of-the-year worthy Hell in a Cell match. He continued to impress by defeating Rollins on RAW's Netflix debut (January 6), but a fairytale Royal Rumble victory didn't happen after Logan Paul eliminated him.

Speculation has grown over what is in store for Punk at Mania in Nevada in April, and a large section of WWE fans have vocalized their support for him to face Cody Rhodes in a potential triple-threat match for the world title. But, Triple H and the creative team reportedly aren't budging over a divisive decision.

WWE Higher-Ups 'Don't Want' Punk in the World Title Picture

Ex-two-time WWE Champion looks set for a non-title triple threat

Punk still has an opportunity to book his place in the main event of WrestleMania 41 by winning the Elimination Chamber on March 1 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He defeated Sami Zayn to qualify for the five-man chamber match that John Cena self-inserted himself into and McIntyre beat LA Knight and Jimmy Uso in a triple-threat match to enter.

Cena is the favourite to prevail amid the expectation that the 16-time world champion is headed for a singles match against Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The 'Greatest of All-Time' finished runner-up at the Royal Rumble after Jey Uso pulled off a shock result and decided to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship.

WrestleVotes gave an update on WWE's plans for the main event picture for the Grandest Stage of Them All. They claim that while some within the company want Punk to be added to Rhodes and Cena's match, the power players aren't convinced.

We do know several in WWE would absolutely prefer a three-way match between Cody Rhodes, John Cena, and CM Punk as opposed to the rumoured singles match between Rhodes and Cena along with the rumoured triple threat clash between Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns.

The seeds were planted for Punk to face Roman Reigns and Rollins in a triple-threat match at Mania after they brawled outside the ring following their Rumble eliminations. The ex-AEW star chucked both Reigns and Rollins out before the trio locked horns in an intense exchange that left the Tribal Chief out of action thanks to the Visionary's double-footed curb stomp.

This appears to be the non-title triple threat match that WWE has planned for Punk at the Showcase of the Immortals:

According to a source, those feelings are not shared by everyone, with the expectation of this match being that it will not happen. We can confirm the Mania card is still being completed in totality, however the high-level matches are likely set...There are people that want Rhodes vs. Cena vs. Punk, however it doesn’t seem like everybody wants it and those people that don’t want it look to be holding the power.

Punk's last WWE world title reign ended in 2013 after holding the WWE Championship for 434 days, and he has yet to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Championship or the World Heavyweight Championship since making a blockbuster return to the company at Survivor Series 2023.

CM Punk WWE Stats Total number of matches 1,787 Total number of wins 1,029 (57.6%) Total number of losses 694 (38.8%) Total number of draws 64 (3.6%)

