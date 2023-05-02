Vince McMahon suggested ideas for Roman Reigns at Night of Champions, but GIVEMESPORT has learned that the WWE creative team "scoffed" at most of them.

Reigns, rather surprisingly, is without a clear opponent for Night of Champions, which takes place in Saudi Arabia later this month on May 27.

No one knows who WWE has gone for as Roman's challenger, but WrestleVotes claims that his opponent is unlikely to have been suggested by Vince

Who will Roman Reigns face at Night of Champions?

Night of Champions is set to be a big show for Roman, with May 27 marking 1000 days since 'The Tribal Chief' beat Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman to win the Universal Championship on August 30, 2020.

​​​​​​However, Roman is without a clear opponent for the show, which is quite surprising considering the event takes place in just over three weeks' time.

Interestingly, WrestleVotes has told GIVEMESPORT in an exclusive interview that Vince suggested several opponents for Roman at Night of Champions, some of which the creative team outright "scoffed at".

I was told that Vince McMahon has pitched several ideas for Roman Reigns' next challenger. A few of them were even kind of scoffed at, like that hat doesn't make any sense.

WrestleVotes concluded by stating that they aren't sure of who WWE has picked to face Roman in Saudi Arabia this month, but noted that the picture should become clearer next week, coming out of Backlash in Puerto Rico on Saturday evening.

Latest news on Roman Reigns

As noted, Roman's challenger for Night of Champions isn't yet fully known, but the WWE Draft did give a potential indication as to what Triple H plans could be.

Left on SmackDown following the draft, along with Roman, are the likes of Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Sheamus, Edge and Rey Mysterio, all of whom could potentially face Reigns at the major show later this month.

The feeling is that, coming out of Backlash this weekend, Roman's plans for the show should become pretty clear, with the SmackDown episode airing on May 13 likely to be the date when Reigns' challenger is revealed.

Interestingly, GIVEMESPORT is reporting that Roman's long-term challenger is likely to be on Raw, with one of the red brand's stars said to be 'on the table' to face Reigns at WrestleMania XL next year, which you can read more about by clicking here.

