Chants of “you deserve it” rang out around Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky on Friday night as WWE fans unleashed on Roman Reigns after the latest installment of SmackDown went off-air.

The episode saw The Bloodline break up as The Usos took out both Reigns and Solo Sikoa in the most dramatic of fashions.

A visibly stunned Tribal Chief could only look around the arena in disbelief as the crowd who once adored him let him know their feelings about the split, and the role he had played in it.

After falling to his knees, putting his head in his hands, Reigns picked up his belt before leaving the ring.

Video: WWE fans serenade Roman Reigns in brutal fashion

The reaction on Twitter was mixed, with one fan commenting: “Love that crowd,” while another said: “Now imagine if he didn’t have the title to fall back on.”

The breakdown of The Bloodline

The relationship between The Usos and their real-life cousin Reigns has been fractious for some time, with tensions coming to a head at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia when Jimmy Superkicked Reigns in the head twice.

With the future of the team in the balance, all eyes were on Jey at the end of the televised show last night as he looked set to declare a decision on his future.

Speaking directly to his brother he shouted: “I made it in SmackDown, I made it in the pay-per-views, I made it in WrestleMania, do you know why? They know us [The Usos] now. I’m the right-hand man, and it’s all because of him [Reigns].

“So guess what? You [Jimmy] out.”

After a pause, and with Reigns laughing behind him and everyone expecting Jey to turn on his brother, he delivered the punchline: “And I’m out too,” before spinning around and taking out his cousin with a Superkick.

The twins then took out their younger brother Sikoa too.

The clip received rave reviews on social media, with one fan saying: “Hunter, this storytelling and endless plot twisting is absolutely exceptional. The man has been a genius with The Bloodline storyline.”

Another said: “That last Superkick. Roman got some damn whiplash on that one.”

Jey’s dramatic showing comes a week after an episode where he failed to declare his position with The Bloodline and was unsuccessful in claiming the United States Championship from Austin Theory.