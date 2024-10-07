The stakes have been upped for WWE's future visits to Saudi Arabia after Triple H announced a new championship that will be contested each year in the Gulf state. The country has invested heavily in securing bi-annual Premium Live Events - and so the addition of new title belts to add prestige to the annual Crown Jewel show - typically held each November makes a lot of sense.

A Crown Jewel Champion will be determined in both the men's and women's divisions at the event. The design of the championship was unveiled at WWE Bad Blood 2024, where the 'King of Kings' gave a short speech about how prestigious it would be for a superstar to hold the title.

When he formally unveiled the title, it was noticeably bigger than the WWE championship belts of today and is said to contain 50-carat diamonds. The ceremony was swiftly derailed by World Heavyweight Champion Gunther taking a swipe at WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg, but the Crown Jewel Championship looks set to be a fixture in the company moving forward.

How the Competitors in Each Crown Jewel Championship Match Will Be Determined

Per Triple H, both Crown Jewel Championship matches will see the WWE Champion at the time of the match face the World Champion at the time of the match. At present, this would mean that WWE Champion Cody Rhodes would meet World Heavyweight Champion Gunther on the 2nd of November at Crown Jewel 2024, while WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax will tangle with Women's World Champion Liv Morgan.

WWE Bad Blood 2024 Full Results Result Match Type Time CM Punk defeated Drew McIntyre Hell In A Cell match 31:16 Nia Jax defeated Bayley WWE Women's Championship 14:12 Damian Priest defeated Finn Balor Singles match 12:50 Rhea Ripley defeated Liv Morgan (via DQ) Women's World Championship 14:33 Roman Reigns & Cody Rhodes defeated Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu Tag team match 25:50

Importantly, none of the above titles will be at stake in those matches. Instead, the winners will be crowned Crown Jewel champion for the year. While WWE has typically shied away from doing 'champion vs champion' matches in the recent past, Triple H promised a "definitive winner" in each of the matches.

With there being a more clear sense of separation between Raw and SmackDown under Triple H, these annual Crown Jewel Championship matches will provide a rare opportunity to see superstars from different brands compete against one another.

At present, it seems that the Crown Jewel title will only be contested once a year. However, with the promotion generally making two stops in Saudi Arabia every 12 months, it wouldn't be a huge surprise if the gold was to be defended in the region.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Crown Jewel 2024 will be the sixth edition of the Premium Live Event. WWE first held the show in November 2018 and every edition has taken place in Saudi Arabia.

The Crown Jewel Championship isn't the first special prize to be contested at a major WWE event in Saudi Arabia. Braun Strowman won the Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018. That victory came with its own championship belt (that was never defended), while Shane McMahon won the WWE World Cup later that same year. Although the World Cup was referenced in storylines for months afterwards, the tournament itself was never held again.

Triple H has a reputation for prioritising consistency in his storylines. As a result, the Crown Jewel Championship will likely be more than just a one-time promotional tool.