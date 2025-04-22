Superstars who have competed in WWE over the years have some fascinating stories to tell. From the Golden Era to the PG Era and beyond, the company is filled with unforgettable moments. Some wrestlers were more 'over' with the crowd than others. But while these are considered legends of the professional wrestling game, there are a select few that are known as cult heroes, particularly in the Attitude Era.

Arguably the best period in WWE history, the Attitude Era was must-watch television every week. Not only because of the drama and storylines that took place in and out of the ring, but because of the fantastic character work. The Attitude Era provided much edgier content than what had come before, thanks to the introduction of violence, profanity and sexual content. The aim was to appeal to younger audiences, and this worked well. This was further aided by WWE acquiring both WCW and ECW, which helped with their move away from the more family-friendly product they had presented many years prior.

Related 11 Most Iconic Attitude Era Moments in WWE History [Ranked] The Attitude Era is one of the most beloved periods in WWE history, with these moments sticking with the WWE Universe.

Gangrel's WWE Legacy

One of those superstars in the Attitude Era that helped market this at the time was 'Gangrel.' David Heath played this character and was a professional wrestler best known for his supernatural vampire gimmick. WWE fans warmed to Gangrel because of his iconic entrance, which involved rising from a ring of fire. His character formed the faction 'The Brood,' which recruited two young high-rising stars in Edge and Christian.