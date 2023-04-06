A young wrestling fan’s dad celebrated Roman Reigns' latest victory in a savage way this weekend.

The 37-year-old retained his WWE Universal Championship against opponent Cody Rhodes, which made him the first wrestler to defend his world championship at three separate WrestleMania’s during the same reign.

He beat Rhodes via pinfall, but the victory also included assistance from Paul Heyman, The Usos, and Sola Sikoa.

Some expected Rhodes to end Reigns’ long run as champion, but yet again The Tribal Chief was too good and had too much help from the outside.

Rhodes did look like he was about to earn victory, but once The Usos became involved, there was only ever going to be one winner.

Roman Reigns WWE

Roman Reigns on Cody Rhodes setting up AEW

Before the fight, Reigns revealed that he does respect Rhodes for leaving the WWE in 2016 to help form AEW.

He said: “It’s going to sound a little weird because, in our heated exchanges, I said some things, and I stand by them.

“From my perspective, he ran. Plain and simple. On the other side, he did something very resilient.

“He did something that, and that’s one of the things that maybe bothers me or concerns me the most about him… I don’t know if I would be willing or if I could do what he did.”

By the looks of it, one person who doesn’t respect Reigns’ latest victory is the kid in the video, who looked extremely unhappy with his dad.

Young Cody Rhodes fan unhappy with Roman Reigns' win

Once another win for Reigns was clear, the dad shouts out: “Ooooooohhhhhhh Roman wins again.”

While he’s saying that, he busted out confetti all around his son, who looks less than impressed by his father’s behaviour.

The kid then shouts back: “This is bull!” with the rest of the word being bleeped out.

"This is brutal," "This dad is SAVAGE!" "This is cruel yet funny" and "Omg I can’t stop laughing" were just a few reactions to the viral clip.

The frustration in the household may have been similar to a lot of people’s feeling once the match ended, because it was looking like a new champion may be about to emerge at SoFi Stadium.