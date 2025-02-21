Summary Kevin Nash: 6'11", 4-time WWE Tag Team Champion, influential big man in wrestling history

Scott Hall: Inspiration for Priest, WCW nWo member alongside Nash, memorable ladder matches in WWE

Sycho Sid: 6'9" former WWE & WCW World Champion, revered by Priest for intensity and memorable moments

The history of WWE is full of impressive physiques, with the globe’s colossal athletes often gracing the squared circle. Determining only four giants of professional wrestling to place on ‘Mount Rushmore’ can be a tricky task, as realised by Bret Hart, Steve Austin and Liv Morgan.

Now we turn to the opinion of a former World Heavyweight Champion. Damian Priest , 6’5” himself, has enjoyed an exceptional run since joining WWE in 2018. Rising through the ranks as NXT North American Champion, ‘The Archer of Infamy’ has gone on to battle megastar Bad Bunny, lead and subsequently feud with Judgment Day and capture a world title at WrestleMania XL.

Previously, Priest named The Undertaker , The Rock , Shawn Michaels and Triple H on his personal ‘Mount Rushmore’. However, speaking to Buster on YouTube, Priest revealed the four names on his top list of ‘Big Boys’. With the likes of André the Giant, Big Show , Vader and Kane missing the cut, GIVEMESPORT analyses the four towering stars on Priest’s ‘Mount Rushmore’.

Superstar WWE Tenure Billed Height (ft & in) Cagematch.net Rating Kevin Nash 1993-1996; 2002-2003; 2011; 2014 6'11" 7.08 Scott Hall 1987; 1990; 1992-1996; 2002 6'7" 8.51 Sycho Sid 1991-1992; 1995-1997; 2012 6'9" 6.86 The Undertaker 1990-2020 6'10" 9.42

Kevin Nash

Credit: WWE

One of the most popular big men in professional wrestling history, few resumes are equal to Kevin Nash’s. His sole WWF Championship reign, lasting a mammoth 358 days, is complemented by five WCW World title runs. ‘Big Daddy Cool’ enjoyed a glittering career, featuring as Shawn Michaels’ muscle, and eventual rival, Diesel, before making the jump to World Championship Wrestling and founding the nWo alongside Hulk Hogan and Scott Hall.

RELATED 10 Tallest WWE Superstars in History The ten tallest WWE Superstars in history have been listed

Measuring up at an impressively billed 6’11”, Nash famously coined WCW as “where the big boys play” and battled several legendary fellow giants, including each star included on Priest’s Mount Rushmore. The former four-time WWE Tag Team Champion credits the silver-haired Nash with offering up invaluable advice during his early WWE days in NXT.

Nash himself is no short of praise for Priest. On his podcast, Kliq This, the 65-year-old celebrated the former Señor Money in the Bank’s recent work:

I think he’s really f*cking risen to the occasion. Damian’s star power gave him the appearance of being bigger than he actually is. He just looks like a star.

Scott Hall

Credit: WWE

As Priest's idol and inspiration, it’s no wonder Nash’s long-term tag team partner Scott Hall also makes it on the list. A tall man in his own right, the 6’7” Hall is often overlooked as a giant, due to his proximity to Nash, with Priest explaining: “Hall was a giant really, jacked. As somebody who was bigger than me, he’s gotta be on the list.”

Hall was a trailblazer during WWE’s New Generation era. Razor Ramon’s series of ladder matches with Shawn Michaels are considered among WWE’s greatest of all time. The ‘Bad Guy’ made the switch to WCW along with Nash, causing havoc on Monday Night Nitro as the Outsiders, preluding the nWo.

Priest has paid homage to Hall in several different ways during his WWE career. The former Judgment Day member sought out Hall for permission to use his patented Razor’s Edge as a finisher and mimic his signature entrance walk. At Bad Blood 2024, Priest defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Bálor whilst adorned in ‘blood drip’ ring attire, a nod to Hall’s WCW look.

Sycho Sid

Credit: WWE

Another Superstar who Priest has paid tribute to in the past is Sycho Sid. After the 6’9” behemoth passed away in 2024, Priest took the opportunity to honor Sid on RAW by employing one of his famous lines: “We are the masters and rules of this world!”

A four-time World Champion during his WWE & WCW tenures, Sid’s most famous title victory came at Survivor Series 1996. With an incredible entrance inside Madison Square Garden and a young Priest watching on, Sid, so favoured he was cheered as the heel, defeated Shawn Michaels with a crushing powerbomb. An infamous injury in 2001 ended Sid’s full-time career, but he made a spontaneous appearance on RAW in 2012, defeating Heath Slater.

The two-time WrestleMania main eventer performed under various pseudonyms during his career, including Sid Vicious and Sid Justice. It’s the Sycho Sid iteration that particularly resonated with Priest: “His intensity was crazy. I was a Sid guy, until he came up against the Undertaker…”

The Undertaker

Without hesitation, the first man on Priest’s Mount Rushmore was the Deadman. The former World Heavyweight Champion proudly declared: “Number one is always easy, it’s Undertaker.” Standing at a gigantic 6’9”, Undertaker is not only one of WWE’s all-time greats, but also one of the tallest to ever do it. No stranger to battling other big lads, some of Undertaker’s most iconic bouts came against the likes of Kane, Yokozuna, Diesel, Big Show and, perhaps less memorably, Giant Gonzales.

Plenty has been written of Undertaker’s illustrious Hall of Fame career. However, less is known about the special bond Priest and the seven-time World Champion share. Alongside the aforementioned Scott Hall, Priest considers the Deadman his biggest hero. Often confiding in ‘Taker for unparalleled advice, Priest credits his aura and dark presentation as inspiration for his own career. Speaking to the Wrestling Classic, Priest revealed what the Phenom truly means to him: