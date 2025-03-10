Summary WWE 2025 Hall of Fame date and location announced ahead of WrestleMania 41.

Triple H, Michelle McCool, and Lex Luger announced as first inductees.

Presale for tickets starts March 12 in preparation for an unforgettable night.

As WWE edges closer to WrestleMania 41 in April, the in-ring product continues to entertain. With the feud between Cody Rhodes and John Cena just getting started, other bitter rivalries are counting down the days until they can get inside the squared circle in Las Vegas. With CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley and a litany of other talent set to be involved in the Showcase of the Immortals, it is set to be a weekend that the WWE Universe won't forget. A weekend that will end with WrestleMania will begin with the Hall of Fame, with WWE announcing the date and location for the ceremony.

The Hall of Fame is a highly-anticipated event every time WrestleMania rolls around. A staple of WrestleMania weekend, the ceremony showcases the industry's best and gives them their own dedicated night to receive their flowers. With many of the WWE Universe's favourite WWE Superstars in the Hall of Fame, from the Undertaker to 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, the 2025 class will continue the tradition of platforming the best of yesteryear. With three entrants already announced, and more to come, the event is already a must-watch show. Set to take place on WrestleMania weekend, the WWE Universe has learned where and when the legendary showcase will be.

Las Vegas will host an entertaining weekend

With WrestleMania 41 set to emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on the 19th and 20th of April, the Hall of Fame will remain local and also take centre stage in Las Vegas. Announced for April 18, the Saturday, the 2025 Hall of Fame will be presented in Las Vegas' BleauLive Theater. In collaboration with Fontainebleau Las Vegas, the state-of-the-art facilities promise a night that the WWE Universe won't forget. With presales set to begin on March 12, before the general sale on March 14, the 90,000-square-foot location is sure to produce a lively atmosphere.

Event Location Date Presale Tickets (starts March 12) Priority Pass Tickets WWE 2025 Hall of Fame BleauLive Theater, Las Vegas April 18, 2025 Ticketmaster OnLocation

WWE Hall of Fame Inductees

The WWE Legends that Las Vegas can expect to see

With the Hall of Fame just five weeks away, the WWE has promised more inductees in the coming weeks, with just three revealed so far. Headlined by the King of Kings, Triple H was the first inductee announced as he was surprised by his wife, Stephanie McMahon, alongside long-time friends Shawn Michaels and the Undertaker. Inductee-turned-surpriser, the Game had his moment and gave Michelle McCool the same treatment, as he surprised the former Divas Champion on live TV to reveal she was a part of the 2025 Hall of Fame Class.

The most recent inductee and the third WWE Legend who will be handed a Hall of Fame ring is Lex Luger. Currently embarking on a road to recovery, as the Total Package learns to walk again under the learning tree of fellow Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Paige, the 1994 Royal Rumble winner was surprised with his induction by Cody Rhodes. Three undeniable entrants that the WWE Universe can't argue against, Las Vegas will be treated to a special night filled with legends come April.