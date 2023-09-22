Highlights WWE is bringing a huge stadium Premium Live Event to Australia for the first time in six years, featuring the Superstars of Raw and SmackDown at the Optus Arena in Perth on February 24 next year.

The event aims to grow international interest in WWE and capitalize on the success of their recent tour in the UK.

Australian superstars like Rhea Ripley and Grayson Waller are expected to participate in the event, and Ripley expressed her excitement about performing in front of her home country.

WWE announced today that they will be bringing a huge stadium Premium Live Event to Australia for the first time in six years.

The Superstars of Raw and SmackDown are scheduled to appear at the Optus Arena in Perth on February 24 next year, and will be returning to Australia in a major fashion, bringing with them the massive Elimination Chamber PLE.

With a number of active Australian superstars on the WWE roster right now, including Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley and SmackDown star Grayson Waller, the major news aims to further grow International interest in WWE following an incredibly successful tour of the UK this past July, headlined by Money in the Bank.

When will WWE return to Australia?

The Elimination Chamber has been a major spectacle in WWE programming since the first match was held in 2002. From 2010, WWE expanded their focus on the match by giving the Elimination Chamber its own self-titled pay-per-view, now known as a Premium Live Event.

Historically, the Elimination Chamber match-ups have been some of the most intriguing and exciting in WWE history. Cashing in on the concepts of hype and anticipation, two superstars start in the ring, with other competitors held inside cages in the ring. Every five minutes, a chamber is opened, and another superstars enters the match.

The winner of the match is essentially the last person standing. Competitors can be eliminated by pin-fall or submission and the match continues until there is one decisive winner. In recent years, there have been tag-team variations of the match, as well as women's Elimination Chamber matches also.

The Elimination Chamber event in Perth will be WWE's first major event in Australia since 'Super Show-Down' in 2018 which was held in Melbourne and headlined by legendary superstars, Triple H and The Undertaker, who did battle for almost 30 minutes in a no-DQ match in what was billed at the time as a 'last time ever' meeting between the two wrestling icons.READ MORE: WWE: Major update on Randy Orton injury return

What has Rhea Ripley said about WWE's return to Australia?

Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley, who is a major player over on WWE Raw and a member of the Judgment Day faction, has chimed in with her thoughts on WWE returning to Australia.

An Australian native herself, the 26-year-old Ripley is ecstatic about finally getting the chance to perform for the Australian people on a grand stage. Ripley had this to say:

"I'm beyond proud to represent Australia every single time I step inside a WWE ring and to bring a premium live event to Perth is a dream come true. Get ready Australia, because Mami is coming home." - Rhea Ripley, speaking at the announcement of WWE bringing Elimination Chamber to Australia.

Image Credits: WWE

Given that the event is still over 5 months away, WWE has yet to announce a match card for the event. However, given that the event will be taking place on the road to the biggest WrestleMania anniversary of all time, WrestleMania XL, it is safe to say that Elimination Chamber 2024 has the potential to be an absolutely massive event on the WWE's 2024 calendar.

The Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia seats up to 65,000 people and is expected to be filled with white-hot wrestling fans for WWE's first major show down under in 6 years.

Real Name Demi Bennett Ring Name Rhea Ripley Date of Birth 11 October 1996 (26) Debut 22 June 2013 Trained By WWE Performance Center & Scotty 2 Hotty Titles Won 1x Raw Women's Championship, 1x SmackDown Women's Championship, 1x Women's Tag Team Championship, 1x NXT Women's Championship, 1x NXT UK Women's Championship & 2023 Royal Rumble match winner

Fans who are interested in attending the Premium Live Event can register here to join an exclusive pre-sale event before general tickets go on sale.