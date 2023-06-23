The date that Carlito is supposed to be returning to WWE, after being re-signed by the company, has now been revealed.

Carlito has been the talk of the wrestling world since his surprise return at this year's WWE Backlash premium live event in May, with the roof almost being blown off the building when the 44-year-old ring veteran's music hit.

And now, following that incredible moment, it's emerged that Carlito is going to be returning to WWE in a full-time capacity before too long.

When is Carlito returning to WWE?

WWE certainly paid attention to the outstanding ovation and Carlito, who looks to be in the best shape of his life, is apparently scheduled to return and join the SmackDown brand on July 7 at Madison Square Garden, per PWInsider.

Devon Nicholson, also known as Hannibal TV, has been reaching out to the stars after the relaunch of his popular Canadian wrestling promotion, Great North Wrestling, and had booked the second-generation Carlito to appear at the event.

However, Carlito was forced to cancel the booking, stating that he had signed a new WWE contract, which is the first news that emerged regarding the former United States Champion's future.

This won't be Carlito's first full-time stint in WWE, with the 44-year-old signing for WWE in 2003, before being released in 2010 due to a reported violation of the company's Wellness Policy.

Latest news on Carlito's WWE return

GiveMeSport has previously noted that Carlito's WWE return is set sooner rather than later and will likely set up his involvement at the annual SummerSlam premium live event which is scheduled to take place on August 5th.

This means that if Carlito's scheduled WWE return takes place at the Madison Square Garden SmackDown show on July 7th, WWE creative will have a month to figure out the Puerto Rican star's storylines on the show.

With SummerSlam being one of WWE's biggest shows of the year, it wouldn't come as a surprise to see some celebrity involvement, especially after the return of Logan Paul this past week on Raw.

For this reason, the WWE Universe could see a continuation of the Backlash situation and the return of Bad Bunny tying into Carlito's initial return storyline.

Carlito already has plenty of history on SmackDown. The blue brand is where he got his start in the company way back in 2004 and in his debut match, he defeated WWE legend John Cena to win the United States championship. It remains to be seen if any gold lies in his future on the blue brand in 2023 and beyond following his return.

GiveMeSport will continue to update you on the developing situation as more news becomes available.

