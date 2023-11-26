We nearly had to wait even longer to see CM Punk back in WWE, as Triple H considering waiting until the Royal Rumble in January 2024 before having him return.

Last night, fans in the Allstate Arena couldn’t believe their eyes as CM Punk made his return to WWE after almost ten years at Survivor Series. It’s something that many had wished they’d get to see, but not many would admit to being confident it would happen, even heading into the most recent Premium Live Event.

The 45-year-old had been a free agent for almost three months by the time November 25 rolled around, and, with Survivor Series being in Chicago, many began to loosely speculate over the possibility of Punk returning to WWE, but the vast majority of the reports that came out close to the time opposed any suggestion that it would come to be.

CM Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series

Yet, in what was a surprise to fans around the world and even some WWE employees, it finally happened. Following the men’s War Games match, just as the show looked as if it was over, the infamous static blasted over the speakers in the Allstate Arena and CM Punk made his way to the top of the Survivor Series stage.

His comeback sent shockwaves through the world of pro wrestling, and perhaps the greatest thing about it was how those who would usually be in the know were under the impression that it wasn’t happening, that was, until it did. It’s very rare that a genuine secret is kept in wrestling these days, particularly something as huge as a CM Punk-WWE return, but it made the moment so much more mind-blowing.

Triple H considered delaying CM Punk's return until the Royal Rumble

Now, per PWInsider, it’s been revealed that Triple H was tempted to push Punk’s WWE return back to the Royal Rumble. However, HHH and other officials were worried that leaving it any longer than last night could’ve allowed the word to get out, proving that secrecy was a high priority for Triple H and Nick Khan when it came to executing the comeback.

There was thought put into holding CM Punk’s return until the Royal Rumble, but the feeling is that the longer they waited to unveil Punk, the more likely word would spread within WWE about the plans, leading to a far more likely chance of those plans leaking.

Of course, having the Royal Rumble be the time that Punk finally re-emerges in WWE would make sense due to the nature of the match. Many top stars have made their return from injury or debut for the company during the Rumble itself, and there are countless moments spawning from the event that will live on forever in wrestling history, but it being the setting for the ex-AEW star's return would’ve been fitting for another reason, too.

The Survivor Series return ended almost a decade of waiting in terms of Punk being back in WWE, but, should he have come back during the 2024 Royal Rumble, it would have marked exactly 10 years since the Second City Saint’s infamous departure from the company. Not only would the event had been the same, but next year’s Rumble is set to take place on the 27th of January, the precise date that the 2014 edition of the show took place.

Still though, last night’s return will go down in the history books as one of the most impactful surprises to ever take place, and all involved should be given immense credit for the way in which it panned out.