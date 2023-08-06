An unnamed WWE source has claimed that Roman Reigns' reign as Universal Champion will come to an end whenever he and Paul Heyman "say it ends."

In a main event match that lasted 36 minutes, Reigns continued his 1,066 reign as Universal Champion after defeating Jey Uso at SummerSlam last night, mainly down to the shocking heel turn of Jimmy Uso.

After many speculated that one of The Usos was going to be the one to end Reigns’ dominance, fans are now wondering when he will finally lose his title.

When will Roman Reigns lose the Universal Championship?

According to Fightful Select, as per Wrestle Talk, when asked about when The Tribal Chief could lose the title, the company noted that there were ‘no active plans’ for him to lose the title as of WrestleMania.

Image Credits: WWE

The unnamed source said Reigns will lose his title “whenever Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman say it f****** ends.'”

He continued by confirming that Sami Zayn, Cody Rhodes, and Jey Uso weren’t ever heavily planned or scheduled to win the title.

The source continued and said: “They [WWE] are constantly looking at every possibility when they think it’s the very best thing for business, they’ll know to switch it up, do it right and really make someone do it.”

Reigns continued his three-year streak as Universal Champion with the help of Jimmy Uso. Jey Uso was close to causing one of the biggest upsets in WWE history when he landed a Splash on Reigns, before his twin brother Jimmy appeared to pull him out of the ring.

Video: Jimmy Uso turns on Jey Uso

Who will end Roman Reigns' tenure as Universal Champion?

Cody Rhodes is one name that fans believe is destined to win the WWE Universal Championship after his long-awaited return as The American Nightmare.

Rhodes has recently been in a feud with Brock Lesnar and The American Nightmare defeated The Beast Incarnate at SummerSlam after landing three Cross Rhodes to his opponent.

Rhodes believes his future lies with him “finishing the story.”

Speaking in the post-match press conference at SummerSlam, Rhodes said: “We were talking about finishing the story. Now the thing I’ve been saying to myself, saying out loud, saying while I’m laying there on the mat, is get back, I wanna get back to the situation that I was in, to the same scenario I was in, and fix that outcome.

“I’m not going to say specifically what that is, but I think we can all read between the lines. And the journey to get there is dang near next to impossible. It really is. Including three with Brock Lesnar, but that would be what I would hope, but again, consistently surprised so you never really know.

“I think I’ve found my final form, and it took me a while. Some folks get it right out the gate, they know who they’re supposed to be and that’s special, I don’t begrudge them.

“I think I’ve found my final form, so it’s really just polishing up the best of the American Nightmare, but I still, I look at everything, I watch everything, I see the speed of the game, I see what’s happening, I see where the puck is going.”