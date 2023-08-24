Highlights LA Knight's popularity has grown significantly over the past year, and he's now one of the most popular stars in all of WWE

The SmackDown star was unfortunately left off the card for this year's WrestleMania, a decision fans didn't agree with

And now Knight has said that fans will likely be surprised and disappointed if he misses out on next year's huge show in Philadelphia

LA Knight feels as if WWE fans would be bitterly 'disappointed' if he was left off of next year’s WrestleMania, as his popularity continues to grow.

The rise of LA Knight has taken WWE by storm over the last 12 months.

Initially receiving minimal fanfare under the ‘Max Dupri’ fashion designer gimmick, fans were relieved when The Megastar returned to the gimmick that viewers were used to in NXT.

On the black and gold show, fans became accustomed to his numerous catchphrases and undying charisma.

Most notably, Knight had a memorable feud with Cameron Grimes, in which the company trusted the pair with the involvement of Ted DiBiase and the reintroduction of the Million Dollar Championship.

His run in the developmental brand showed a lot of promise for his future in WWE, so, it’s hardly a surprise that viewers were thrilled to see LA’s NXT character re-emerge on the main roster almost exactly one year ago.

While those who only watched Raw and SmackDown didn’t know what to expect from the gimmick, it wasn’t long before they understood why there was so much hype.

The reactions that the 40-year-old instantly gets as soon as his music hits are up there with some of the company’s main event stars.

Though, weirdly, Triple H opted to keep LA Knight off of the WrestleMania 39 card, which happened on the first weekend of April this year.

Though, weirdly, Triple H opted to keep LA Knight off of the WrestleMania 39 card, which happened on the first weekend of April this year.

It became an even stranger decision when the company chose to have 'The Megastar' come out on weekly TV and proclaim that you can't have a 'Mania in Los Angeles without LA himself, when that is exactly what transpired. Since then, his popularity has continued to grow and many are pulling for Knight to have a title around his waist in the near future. Some are even hoping that he can come out on top next year in the 2024 Royal Rumble match.

When appearing on breakfast television, Knight about his possible involvement in next year’s WrestleMania, taking place in Philadelphia.

He responded by stating that, while nothing is certain eight months away from the show, he knows that many fans would be disappointed if he was to miss the show for a second year running.

I might have a role in that show, sir. It’s a long way away but we shall see. I would be really surprised and I think a lot of people would be disappointed if I didn’t.

As mentioned, Knight is so popular that many are expecting him to collect WWE gold in the coming months, but, the star has missed out on opportunities such as Money in the Bank, making audiences question whether Triple H are truly planning to reward how over LA has become.

The closest Knight has come to a big win in his tenure on the main roster was when he won the sponsored battle royal match on August the 5th at SummerSlam, but, that only happened after he had lost out on two opportunities to become United States Champion.

As always, should anything change regarding what’s next for LA Knight, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.