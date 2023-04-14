Triple H is not planning for Gunther v Brock Lesnar to take place at WWE SummerSlam, it has been claimed.

Earlier on this week, rumours stated that Gunther v Brock was in the works for this summer, potentially even at SummerSlam.

However, a new report has put fans' hopes of a "dream match" to bed by confirming that the bout isn't in Triple H's thinking at the moment.

Is Gunther v Brock Lesnar happening at SummerSlam?

As noted, rumours earlier on this week of a match between Gunther and Lesnar at SummerSlam in August had WWE fans seriously excited.

However, it seems like fans are going to have their hopes dashed, as the Wrestling Observer is reporting that if Lesnar is at SummerSlam, he won't be facing Gunther, via WrestleTalk.

Right now there are no plans for Lesnar vs. Gunther at SummerSlam or Lesnar vs. Gunther any time soon. Of course that can change because it is a viable match, but if Lesnar is scheduled on SummerSlam there is already a direction that isn’t Gunther.

So, unfortunately for fans who were hoping to see Gunther v Brock, it seems like they may have to wait a little bit longer to see the encounter that many have dubbed as a true "WWE dream match".

Why isn't Gunther v Brock Lesnar happening?

It should be noted that in November 2022, according to Fightful, WWE was planning on having Gunther have Brock at WrestleMania 39.

Triple H ended up changing his plans, going with Brock v Omos and Gunther v Sheamus v Drew McIntyre, but it does show his willingness to book the match.

Unfortunately though, it didn't happen at WrestleMania 39, and reports have claimed that Triple H has other ideas for Lesnar at SummerSlam later on this year too.

Interestingly, before WrestleMania this year, Sports Illustrated reported that Triple H didn't think Gunther was ready for the match with Brock, and was eyeing up 2024 as the time it'd happen, which you can read more about by clicking here.

Therefore, perhaps WWE's Chief Content Officer isn't booking the match to take place at SummerSlam in August 2023 because he's actually saving it for WrestleMania XL, which takes place in Philadelphia in April next year.

GIVMESPORT will, of course, keep you updated with all the latest news surrounding WWE's plans for Gunther v Brock, whenever that match ends up happening.

