Dolph Ziggler was perhaps one of the most shocking releases from WWE following a wave of firings back in September, shortly after the company merged with the UFC to form TKO Group Holdings.

Ziggler was thought of as a WWE lifer by many, having worked for the company for the better part of 20 years. It was surprising to many, in spite of his big contract, that he was let go. Following his release, Dolph became arguably one of the biggest free agents in the world and wrestling fans the world over are awaiting the next career move of the former World Heavyweight Champion.

Now, it has been revealed that we may not actually have to wait that long at all to see Ziggler re-emerge outside the WWE, as the 43-year-old, who has a standard three-month non-compete clause preventing him from wrestling elsewhere, was spotted backstage at the AEW Full Gear this past weekend, leading fans to believe he will be signing for Tony Khan's promotion very soon.

Dolph Ziggler was backstage at AEW Full Gear

Ziggler is one of the most loved professional wrestlers in the business, both by his peers and the fans, so it comes as no surprise that he has friends in All Elite Wrestling. Ziggler's own brother, Ryan Nemeth, also works for AEW as an active in-ring talent.

This is not the first time Ziggler has been spotted backstage visiting friends at an AEW event. He was reportedly at an episode of Dynamite earlier this year, and even had a cameo appearance with his brother Ryan and The Young Bucks on Being The Elite' back in August, when he was still under contract with WWE.

In the photo, a smiling Ziggler can be seen catching up with some familiar faces, including WWE legends Dean Malenko and Jerry Lynn, who now work for AEW as producers, as well as his own brother, Ryan Nemeth, and former WWE stars Big Cass, who now works for AEW under the name of Big Bill, and Trent Baretta, who last worked for the wrestling giant in 2013.

Dolph Ziggler is expected to sign with AEW soon

Tony Khan is believed to be very interested in signing Ziggler to an AEW contract when his non-compete clause expires. As Dolph was released back in September and is believed to have a standard three-month non-compete clause, this will make him eligible to sign for the company towards the end of December 2023.

Prior to his release from WWE, Ziggler was in the middle of a hiatus after reportedly asking for some time off. Dolph has been an absolute workhorse for WWE for the better part of 20 years and has rarely been absent from TV for long periods of time throughout that tenure with the company, so it is safe to say he was more than deserving of a break.

RELATED: Triple H interested in bringing 'one of the greatest wrestlers ever' to WWEThe former two-time World Heavyweight Champion's last match for WWE turned out to be a short match against JD McDonagh on the May 29 episode of Raw, and if Tony Khan gets his way, his next outing will be in an AEW ring.

Since leaving WWE, Ziggler has been using his real name, Nic Nemeth, on Instagram and has been pursuing his other passion as a comedian. Ziggler is currently touring as a comic duo with his brother Ryan, where they are known as the aptly named 'Nemeth Bros', and they are well underway with their 'Hunkamania Holiday Tour' as of this writing.

GIVEMESPORT will keep you up to date with the latest news on Dolph Ziggler's wrestling future as soon as more information becomes readily available.