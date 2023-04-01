It’s the storyline that is playing on every WWE fan’s mind ahead of the highly anticipated WrestleMania 39 – Rey Mysterio vs Dominik.

One of the biggest family grudge match-ups in recent memory has only gone on to heat up further thanks to Dominik Mysterio’s antics during his father’s Hall of Fame induction which has captivated the attention of the entire WWE fan base.

On Friday night, as Rey Mysterio was making his way to centre stage to accept his prestigious Hall of Fame accolade, he was greeted by a standing ovation from wrestling’s biggest names, all applauding the star’s achievement. Well, almost everybody. There’s no surprise in who wasn’t.

That’s right – Dominik Mysterio, along with two other members of The Judgement Day Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, chose to show the ultimate display of disrespect to the greatest luchador in pro-wrestling history by refusing to stand up when he entered the arena. Not only that, but the trio looked utterly disinterested in being present at all, taking more interest in staring at the floor.

Video: The Judgement Day, including Dominik, don't stand for Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio chose only to acknowledge this with a look of disgust, before making the effort to hug and thank Triple H and Booker T who were stood in front of, and behind, The Judgement Day villains.

However, this was only the beginning of Dominik’s antics.

Dominik and co. walk out of Rey's Hall of Fame speech

Ahead of his blockbuster WrestleMania 39 match-up with his father on Saturday night, tension between the two was built up further when Dominik, along with Ripley and Priest, stood up DURING Rey Mysterio’s speech, and exited the arena to the sound of booing echoing all around the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Fans took to Twitter to voice their reaction to this captivating storyline with one fan saying, “bro the commitment to actually not be present for his dad's induction. Bruh. The Mysterios are the best,” while other fans felt this may have been a step too far. “Am I the only one that sorta thinks this is in poor taste? Like Rey’s only gonna get inducted once, so unless Dom becomes a Top Guy at some point (very unlikely), this won’t age well.”

Nevertheless, this enthralling interaction between Rey Mysterio and Dominik is widely viewed as an epic way to keep the storyline very much in-tact and alive, while still allowing Rey his deserved moment up on stage to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. This is simply WWE storytelling at its finest.

With all the drama across WWE in the build-up to this weekend, the stage is now very much set for an elite showdown. Strap yourselves in - WrestleMania 39 could well be the greatest ever.