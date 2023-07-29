There has once again been some unbelievable work from NXT North American Champion "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio, but this time around, it hasn't come from the ring or on the microphone.

Earlier this week, he took to social media to answer some questions from fans on Twitter and a certain response has gone viral among the WWE Universe.

Dominik Mysterio's rise to stardom

Mysterio has been in fine form as of late after performing on NXT earlier this month to go one-on-one with NXT North American Champion Wes Lee.

Lee was the longest-reigning NXT North American Champion in history, holding the title for over 260 days.

Despite coming from the main roster, Mysterio was the clear underdog in the match, and with the help from his fellow Judgement Day partners, including his Mami, the WWE Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, Dirty Dom was able to pick up a massive victory over Lee to become the new NXT North American Champion.

Mysterio would then dominate the week on television, becoming the first ever wrestler to main event Raw, SmackDown, and NXT all in the same week, even including a superb match with one half of the Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn.

Dom has been beyond impressive as of late, especially since his heel turn on his own father Rey Mysterio at the UK PLE "Clash At The Castle" last year.

Father and son Rey and Dom Mysterio would go on to have a long battled feud, culminating at this year's WrestleMania, where Rey finally got one over on his son.

However, it seems as though the love between the two is still broken after Dom's recent social media comments.

Dom's menacing response to fan's question

It was back in 2005 when the infamous "I'm your Papi" storyline between Rey Mysterio and late WWE legend Eddie Guerrero first begun, revealing a then seven-year-old Dominik Mysterio to fans for the first time.

"Latino Heat" revealed on the 5th of May 2005 edition of SmackDown that he had a dark secret that he'd been hiding about the Mysterio family, that secret eventually being that Dominik was actually Guerrero's son, that he "left on the Mysterio doorstep" after Rey and his wife were struggling to have a baby of their own.

The two would eventually have a ladder match with the winner receiving custody of Dominik Mysterio at SummerSlam of that year, with Rey Mysterio being the victor.

It seems that Dominik has not forgotten this, even 18 years later, as the now 25-year-old made some menacing comments about father Rey Mysterio.

When asked: "Will you ever reconcile with your dad?" Dominik responded in a menacing manner, stating: "I dream about that every night, sometimes it keeps me up & I can’t sleep. But, because he’s no longer with us, R.I.P Eddie."

It was a brilliant bit of "heel" work from Mysterio as you could actually believe he was talking about real father Rey Mysterio until the shocking reveal at the end where he was actually talking about the late Eddie Guerrero.

So it seems Dominic still hasn't truly forgiven his father, but it's produced some of the best work that Mysterio has done since his WWE debut back in August 2020.

But will the Mysterio family ever finally heal? Well, we will just have to wait and see!