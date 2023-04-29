Drafts in the US are a massive part of sport and act as an equivalent of a very short transfer window.

They garner massive attention for sports such as the NFL, but you’d be forgiven for forgetting that the WWE also employs a draft system.

The WWE Draft is used to divide fighters between the promotion’s two brands SmackDown and Raw. This is because WWE television rights in the US belong to both Fox and USA Network with both broadcasters wanting exclusivity on their fighters.

After a one-and-a-half-year absence, WWE’s draft made its return last night on SmackDown ahead of the new season and plenty of big names were up for grabs, including all the Superstars of WrestleMania 39.

Night 1 of the WWE Draft 2023

Last night was day one of the two-day event with many of the biggest names being drafted as part of the four-round event.

During round one, it was no surprise to see the two headline acts of WrestleMania get drafted with the Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa joining SmackDown and Cody Rhodes joining Raw.

For the woman’s division, Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair was drafted to SmackDown with Becky Lynch joining Raw.

Round 2 saw The Street Profits and Edge join SmackDown while The Imperium and Matt Riddle signed with Raw.

During Round 3, SmackDown drafted Bobby Lashley and The OC, whereas Raw opted for Drew McIntrye and The Miz.

The final round of drafting saw a couple of female acts signed to both teams. Damage CTRL and the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn joined SmackDown, whereas in the other direction, the NXT Women's Champion Indi Hartwell joined Raw. Shinsuke Nakamura also signed with Raw.

Here is a complete list of the rosters after night one:

Smackdown Men’s division

Roman Reigns

Edge

AJ Styles

Bobby Lashley

Solo Sikoa

Montez Ford

Angelo Dawkins

Luke Gallows

Karl Anderson

SmackDown Women’s division

Bianca Belair

Bayley

Dakota Kai

IYO SKY

Michin

Alba Fyre

Isla Dawn

Raw Men’s division:

Cody Rhodes

Drew McIntyre

Shinsuke Nakamura

Matt Riddle

The Miz

Gunther

Giovanni Vinci

Ludwig Kairer

Raw Women’s division

Becky Lynch

Indi Hartwell

The draft process will continue on Monday night’s Raw, where the remaining members of the rosters will be drafted.

After that, the new rosters will take effect after the conclusion of WWE Backlash on the 6th of May.