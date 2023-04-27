Triple H's surprises for the WWE Draft might end up disappointing fans, it has now been claimed.

A wrestling pundit thinks he's figured out what Triple H has up his sleeve for the WWE Draft, which kicks off tomorrow night.

And unfortunately for fans, if he's right, it seems like many people have been significantly more excited for the event than they should have been.

What does Triple H have planned for the WWE Draft?

Along with several roster switches from Raw to SmackDown, and vice versa, it's been widely speculated that NXT stars could play a part in the WWE Draft, which starts on SmackDown tomorrow.

WrestlePurists pundit Ibou, as you can see in the embedded tweet below, thinks he's figured which NXT stars are going to be moving up to Raw or SmackDown, either tomorrow night or next week.

As you can see by the tweet, this week's episode of NXT makes it seem like only Grayson Waller, Pretty Deadly and potentially also Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade will move from NXT to the main roster in the WWE Draft.

While other names could be brought up and pull double duty, the likes of Tyler Bate, Ilja Dragunov, Dragon Lee and Bron Breakker, who have been rumoured for call-ups, look to still be working feuds and storylines in NXT.

As the pundit explains, it seems like none of the "cool wrestlers" from NXT are going to be included in the WWE Draft, which he has noted has led to him losing around "75% interest" in what's going to happen tomorrow night and Monday next week.

Who could be returning in the WWE Draft?

While fans may be somewhat disappointed with NXT's involvement in the WWE Draft, if the aforementioned tweet is accurate, they'll likely be a lot more into Triple H's plans for a major return over the next few days.

WRKD Wrestling is reporting that Big E, as you can read more about by clicking here, is set to be in line for a return in the WWE Draft, either tomorrow or SmackDown or next week on Raw.

Big E hasn't been seen since March 2022, where he broke his neck on an episode of SmackDown, but has apparently been cleared to return, and it could happen as early as in just over 24 hours time.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.