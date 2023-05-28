Drew McIntyre is one of the most talented and entertaining superstars on the WWE roster currently. The former two-time WWE World Champion has had a great run in the company since his return in 2018. However, in the past few months of his career, The Scottish Warrior has not been able to taste a lot of victories. Drew's WWE contract is reportedly set to expire in early 2024. Will he resign despite being pushed down to the mid-card in recent months?

Being involved in some extraordinary storylines, McIntyre has often been used as a tool to make the storyline look strong and entertaining. After his underwhelming run in WWE for the past few months, rumors have been floating that the 37-year-old wants to leave the company. McIntyre's contract is reportedly set to expire in early 2024. Rumors suggest that the former WWE Champion is not planning to sign with the company again.

This has not been easy for the WWE Universe to digest. However, as per the latest reports, McIntyre's return to WWE has been delayed due to some 'creative issues'. While many in the WWE Universe don't want McIntyre to leave WWE, some want him to explore other options. The Scotsman hasn't been seen on WWE programming since taking the pinfall loss to Gunther in the triple-threat Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania 39. That might have been Drew's last straw. Without further ado, here are five reasons McIntyre should stay in WWE and five why he should leave.

10 Leave: Drew McIntyre could try acting opportunities in Hollywood

Image Credits: WWE

Getting to Hollywood is what plenty of professional wrestling superstars dream of. With the likes of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, John Cena, and Batista getting very successful careers in the movie industry, the opportunity could turn out to be fantastic for McIntyre as well. With many top superstars like Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins planning to join Hollywood, McIntyre joining along could open a lot of new opportunities for him and bring him some new experiences.

9 Stay: WWE is the Best in the Business

Image Credits: WWE

There's no doubt every sports entertainment company would love to sign The Scottish Warrior for his immense talent and charisma. However, this wouldn't change the fact that WWE is at the top when compared to the other companies. In addition to that, McIntyre getting much of his recognition and accolades in WWE, a move to a new company could be a decision fans wouldn't like. There's also the chance he'd be used worse elsewhere.

RELATED: The Last 10 WWE Championship Reigns, Ranked Worst To Best

8 Leave: Drew McIntyre may explore Impact Wrestling and NJPW

Image Credits: WWE

With his tremendous in-ring and character work, Drew McIntyre may have a lot of new opportunities if he leaves WWE. This could add to the fact that McIntyre getting new experiences outside WWE may be a much-needed break that he deserves. However, The Scottish Warrior going for fresh opportunities in Impact Wrestling and NJPW may close the doors of WWE for him for a long time.

McIntyre revitalized his career in Impact Wrestling and on the indie circuit following his release from WWE in 2014. On a March 2016 episode of Impact, Drew became TNA World Heavyweight Champion. Drew has already achieved major success with Impact Wrestling. If he returns, it's reasonable to believe he'll be the company's World Champion once again.

7 Stay: A return with a new character could enhance his position in the company

Image Credits: WWE

Drew McIntyre is undoubtedly one of the most versatile superstars in the pro-wrestling industry. The Scottish Warrior showed his immense heel character back in 2018 which everyone loved. McIntyre could mark his return to TV with a heel character to give the WWE Universe something different.

A heel turn could also create a land of new opportunities for the former two-time WWE Champion and add new rivalries to the card. This could be a new beginning for McIntyre and an opportunity to reinvent himself and get to the top of the roster. A decent chunk of the WWE Universe surely wants to see the return of The Scottish Psychopath.

RELATED: WWE Night Of Champions 2023: 4 Things They Got Right (& 4 They Got Wrong)

6 Leave: Drew McIntyre might win the World Championship in AEW

Image Credits: WWE

The Scottish Warrior may have a brilliant run in store for him if he switches from WWE to AEW. Though he might not make the decision to switch to All Elite Wrestling, debuting in Tony Khan's company may give him a major breakthrough. Moving to AEW could soon lead to McIntyre winning the AEW World Championship as well as adding some new challenges and some dream matches to his career.

Drew is a major name who is more than likely on AEW's radar. It's reasonable to believe he'd find major success there if he decided to jump ship.

5 Stay: Triple H may have tremendous plans for Drew McIntyre upon his return

Image Credits: WWE

Since Triple H has been named the Chief Content Officer, WWE programming has arguably been improving day by day. Giving opportunities to every deserving superstar, The Game has taken care of the WWE Universe with fantastic storylines and rivalries.

Drew McIntyre could also be on the cards when it comes to getting some new and fantastic storylines. Triple H could turn things around for him very soon. If booked strongly in the near future, staying with Triple H could enhance McIntyre's career to unprecedented heights.

4 Leave: More Creative Control in AEW

Image Credits: WWE

If Drew McIntyre decides to move to AEW, he might not face the problem he faced in WWE. AEW is known for giving plenty of creative freedom to their contracted talent, which has been pointed out as a positive by plenty of wrestlers and wrestling fans.

This could be where Drew McIntyre strikes gold. Signing with AEW could solve the major issue that made him leave WWE. Getting greater creative control would enable The Scottish Warrior to work on his character and storylines deeply. With the creative leeway of AEW, McIntyre could see his wrestling stock rise back to the main-event level once more.

RELATED: 10 Finishers That Work On Any Opponent

3 Stay: Drew McIntyre may be one big match away from glory

Image Credits: WWE

After Triple H has taken up the lead, fans have often seen superstars being featured prominently in numerous bangers. Though McIntyre has not been able to get a lot of great storylines recently, a big match like the one against Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle could push his momentum forward and bring him back to the top.

2 Leave: WWE may not give the right opportunity to Drew McIntyre

Image Credits: Cageside Seats

Considering the recent issues The Scottish Warrior has had with WWE, getting a great opportunity when he returns isn't guaranteed. Given the reported beef between the company and McIntyre, WWE may delay his push back to the main event spot. Instead, they might use him as a go-to star to enhance the careers of other young stars.

1 Stay: WWE still sees Drew McIntyre as a top-tier star

Image Credits: WWE

Even after not giving a lot of strong storylines to Drew McIntyre in recent months, WWE still seems to have faith in The Scottish Warrior. WWE knows that McIntyre is a top-tier star and is loved by fans. Working on some creative plans for the former two-time World Champion may make amends for the recent storylines.