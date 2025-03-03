Summary WWE Superstars have numerous outside interests when not participating in the squared circle.

Sheamus and Drew McIntyre, both WWE wrestlers, share a love for football alongside their wrestling careers.

Sheamus enjoyed Liverpool's victory while McIntyre, a Rangers fan, reluctantly participated in cheering.

The WWE is home to some of the best professional wrestlers from all over the world. With every signing the company makes, the wrestler arrives with their own background and story. Two wrestlers who arrived in the WWE at similar times, with similar backgrounds, are Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. The European cohort touched down in America in 2007 and have carved out hugely successful careers for themselves. Not only similar in the ring, but the pair share a bond beyond the squared circle. Both avid football fans, recent footage shows McIntyre and Sheamus enjoying a Liverpool game, and it is safe to say that diehard Rangers fan McIntyre was not best pleased.

As well as being incredible professional wrestlers, McIntyre and Sheamus' love for sports stretches far beyond the WWE. Sheamus, a Liverpool fan, and Drew McIntyre, a Rangers fan, have not shied away from their love of the game. A sport that brings people together, the off-screen best friends tested their friendship at a screening of Liverpool against Newcastle. As McIntyre donned a Liverpool scarf, the Scotsman was seen in and amongst it as the fans chanted, and the footage makes for hilarious viewing.

Sheamus Embarrasses Drew McIntyre

The Scotsman's patience was tested

The pair of former World Champions had the pleasure of watching Liverpool's 2-0 win over Newcastle at the Cosm in Dallas. An immersive experience that convinces viewers that they are in the arena of whatever they are watching, it had Sheamus chanting as if he was in the Kop. Having convinced his long-time friend, McIntyre, to become a Liverpool fan for the day, the Scotsman appeared to be doing a great job of faking a smile until it was time to chant. Seen among a collection of fans, the former three-time World Champion couldn't hide his shame.

Shame for one World Champion was the experience of a lifetime for another, as Sheamus appeared to be revelling in the glory of Dallas' Cosm. Understandably enjoying himself as he witnessed his side cruise to victory in a game that pushed them closer to that all-important Premier League title, he made sure to let McIntyre know how happy he was when Dominik Szoboszlai put his team one up.

McIntyre Swaps From Rangers to Liverpool

Although he appeared embarrassed, the Scotsman has had a change of team

Although he has declared his love for Rangers numerous times, it appears the atmosphere of the Cosm in Dallas has led McIntyre to assess his options. Speaking alongside Sheamus, the Scotsman declared his love for Liverpool with a hint of sarcasm despite his clear shame at being caught amongst the chants.

“I’m blown away, not just that I’m here watching the Liverpool game with Sheamus, but because I love Liverpool, they are my totally favourite team.”