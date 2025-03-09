Summary Damian Priest potential WrestleMania opponent for McIntyre, sparks dominance over former champ.

It's hard to argue that 2024 wasn't the year of Drew McIntyre. A banner year saw him notch wins at the Elimination Chamber. He also won his third World Championship at WrestleMania 40, and raise the Money in the Bank briefcase, all while putting on a stellar feud in WWE with CM Punk.

This year hasn't quite had the same punch so far. After losing his feud with Punk inside Hell in a Cell and moving to SmackDown, the Scottish Warrior's momentum has reached a screeching halt. He started the year with a humiliating outing at Royal Rumble, leaving the match with zero eliminations in just shy of 26 minutes. His most recent appearance at Elimination Chamber in Toronto was even less memorable, lasting just 13 minutes and being eliminated via roll-up.

With all the main title matches decided already, it seems that McIntyre is, unfortunately, on the outside looking in at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas for a main event match. It would be booking malpractice to leave him off the show altogether, so April's big event should be focused on giving him a much-needed win after coming up short for a couple of months now. With the Showcase of the Immortals approaching quickly, here are five opponents for McIntyre at WrestleMania.

5 Damian Priest

The likely outcome this year

It feels that this is the likely match-up at WrestleMania, and on paper, it makes a ton of sense when you break it down. Damian Priest was the man who benefited the most from Punk and McIntyre's blood feud. Not only did he cash-in his Money in the Bank briefcase last year at WrestleMania 40 to dethrone McIntyre just mere minutes after he won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, but he also staved off McIntyre's cash-in attempt at Money in the Bank.

He also successfully defended against him at Clash at the Castle in Scotland. All three of these instances featured Punk screwing over McIntyre, and he has yet to defeat him decisively. Despite this, Priest's double elimination of McIntyre at Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber feels like WWE is planting the seeds for their grudge match in New Orleans.

Is it a sexy match-up? Not really. But a decisive win over a former World Champion in Priest could start to spark McIntyre's dominance over again.

4 LA Knight

Possible US title feud?

One of the strangest news stories to break from Royal Rumble wasn't Jey Uso winning, but McIntyre storming out of the show because he was reportedly mad at LA Knight for getting in the way of his elimination. WWE decided to let McIntyre and Knight go at it the following SmackDown, where they seemed to get their anger out on each other with some stiff punches and a promo from Knight that was punctuated by "Death, taxes and Drew McIntyre crying like a damn baby."

Knight is currently the number one contender for the United States Championship and seems positioned to reclaim his belt from Shinsuke Nakamura before WrestleMania. If that's the case, WWE could shift to a feud between McIntyre and Knight for the US Title, a belt that has been less than meaningful recently.

Some could consider this below McIntyre at this rate, but if there's one man who can help to re-legitimize the secondary title scene on SmackDown, it would be the Scot. Besides, the promos alone between McIntyre and Knight leading up to the match would be electric.

3 AJ Styles

A phenomenal bout in the making

AJ Styles has recently revealed that he wants to retire after he turns 50, meaning the 47-year-old only has a short amount of time left in the ring, specifically at the Grandest Stage of Them All. The match against Styles at WrestleMania, for a while, was THE match a wrestler would want, because they were virtually guaranteed to be excellent. Go down the list: Chris Jericho, Shane McMahon, Randy Orton, The Undertaker - the names speak for themselves.

McIntyre vs. Styles is a money match worth investing in, especially now that Styles has returned from injury as a face once again. The biggest stage the two shared thus far was a TLC match back during the pandemic at the end of 2020, and that had The Miz involved for some reason, but the men had natural chemistry. Give them 15 to 20 minutes at WrestleMania with a roaring crowd, and you can practically guarantee a show-stealer in the making, and another notch added to Styles' belt at Mania.

It seems that WWE may be going towards a tilt against Logan Paul for the Phenomenal One, and while that will probably be solid, this feels right for both men of their caliber.

2 Rey Mysterio

A longshot but one worth looking at

This is more of a long shot. Rey Mysterio and Drew McIntyre have shockingly only had one singles match against each other in their entire WWE careers, and it was back in 2011. Both men are in very different states since that match, and Mysterio has always had great stories as the ultimate underdog against bigger opponents.

Why not do something a bit different? Mysterio isn't getting any younger, and only has a handful of WrestleManias left in the tank. It's also a fresh match-up that fans could get invested in pretty easily. Will it happen? Probably not. Mysterio is tied up with The New Day at the moment, but would the match be great? Probably.

1 Roman Reigns

Revenge for McIntyre

A lot of people seem to forget that one of the reasons McIntyre was driven off the deep end was his hatred for Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. The last time these two met at Clash at the Castle 2022, with the entire United Kingdom behind him, McIntyre was poised to dethrone the Tribal Chief and win the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

That didn't happen, and here we are nearly three years later, with people cheering the people that screwed him out of his rightful title. That's a pretty juicy twist to the story, and one worth exploring given that there has yet to be a resolution to their storied rivalry, despite McIntyre still calling out the injustices.

Reigns hasn't been on WWE television since getting his face stomped in by Seth Rollins at the Royal Rumble, and it could be easy to connect the dots that he'll involve himself with Rollins and Punk. But is he needed in that feud that has been reaching a boiling point for months now? WWE has a clear chance to re-ignite this feud should they choose to; a match that could easily be a main event and would be a blockbuster match.