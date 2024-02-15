Highlights WWE has hinted that Drew McIntyre will stay with the company past his contract expiry date by advertising him for future events.

There is speculation about McIntyre's future, but his appearances beyond his contract expiration suggest he may have signed a new deal.

McIntyre's heel turn has breathed new life into his character and he is currently one of the most entertaining aspects of WWE television.

For over 10 months, WWE fans have asked questions over the future of Drew McIntyre, but WWE have seemingly hinted that he will be staying with the company past his contract expiry date.

On the 1st of April last year, it became known that former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre had less than a year remaining on his current contract. At the time, it was pointed out that the two sides weren’t close on a new deal, and speculation still remains over whether he is in his last few months with the company.

Related WWE Schedule 2024 WWE Calendar featuring every Premium Live Event and result including Summerslam and Money in the Bank in London and NXT.

The exact expiry date of his deal isn’t known, but it’s believed that The Scottish Warrior’s deal will at least see him through WrestleMania 40, although a decision will surely be needed before the spectacle across the 6th and 7th of April, particularly as this may affect the company’s plans for the Show of Shows. Well, WWE have now dropped a major hint that the Scot has actually signed a new deal in the form of their advertisements.

WWE have advertised McIntyre for events past his contract expiration

It indicates he may have signed an extension

While speculation about his future has been running wild for a while, with some expecting Drew to leave WWE once his current deal runs out, the company themselves are officially advertising the 38-year-old for their newly announced string of live events in Italy, while he is still part of the promotional material for August’s Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event.

These appearances are beyond the expiration of his current contract and seem to indicate that he's signed a new deal that will keep him with WWE for the foreseeable future. With that being said, there's no concrete evidence that a new deal has been signed and Dave Meltzer is adamant that nothing has been agreed. Speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio, the journalist revealed as much.

"The answer to that is no he has not signed a new deal, but he seems very happy so far with his new character and he's really excited about it, and they're working with the idea that he's not going anywhere. "But nothing's signed. I think the talk of him taking a lot of time off and everything like that - probably not. He'll probably sign a new deal. But it's still just a 'probable' until it happens."

Whether he's signed a new contract or not, WWE will be keen on keeping ahold of McIntyre. The Scot has been a pivotal figure on television lately and may be the most interesting he's been in years.

McIntyre's heel turn has breathed life into his character

He's one of the most entertaining aspects of WWE television right now

The rumours over his future have stopped WWE from using McIntyre as a major force on Monday Night Raw. The star has been the subject of one of the most well-executed heel turns in recent times, gradually changing alignment over several months, and that makes him one of the most intriguing characters in WWE today.

Today, he is fully embedded in his heel persona and is often seen opposing any babyface on the company’s flagship show. He has continued a feud with Sami Zayn, while also circling Seth Rollins’ World Heavyweight Championship, but, in particular, his interactions with CM Punk have gotten fans talking.

Drew was one of the first to confront the Chicagoan not long after his infamous WWE return, and later was unintentionally responsible for the torn triceps that Punk suffered during the Royal Rumble match. Interestingly, this isn’t something that McIntyre continues to reference today, despite the injured star being unable to return to the ring until around September. This would suggest that Drew himself is relatively confident that he will be able to pay off the feud with CM Punk that he often teases online. He even has new merchandise on the WWE shop making fun of the Straight Edge Saviour’s recent injury, even though he won’t be back on our screens to retaliate for quite some time.

Related CM Punk suffers torn triceps during WWE Royal Rumble The Best in the World is set to miss quite some time

Of course, the advertisements for these shows can always change and don’t necessarily guarantee a star’s appearance, but, if WWE knows that McIntyre will be out of the company by the time they arrive in Europe this year, it’s unlikely that they would continue to promote his involvement. Plus, Drew is announced to be taking part in the Elimination Chamber match to determine Seth Rollins’ WrestleMania challenger, so it’s possible that an agreement is being kept under wraps so that viewers can go into a possible ‘Mania match without contract talks influencing their belief on who will walk out with Raw’s top prize.

As always, as more comes out about the contract status of Drew McIntyre past WrestleMania 40, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.