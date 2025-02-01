All eyes are on the WWE this weekend as the Road to WrestleMania kicks off with the 2025 Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. This year's card is headlined by arguably the most stacked men's Royal Rumble match in recent memory.

One Hollywood movie star has already been confirmed to appear in this year's event as John Cena will participate in the final Royal Rumble match of his Hall of Fame career. But the 16-time world champion might not be the only Hollywood megastar showing up on Saturday night. WWE fans at the Lucas Oil Stadium might just see The Rock, as well.

The Rock May Appear at the Royal Rumble

Signs point to The Great One showing up