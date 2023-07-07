WWE Hall of Famer Edge made his return to active in-ring competition in the 2020 men's Royal Rumble match when he entered at number 21 to one of the biggest ovations in history as the WWE Universe exploded with excitement. The visible emotion on Edge's face spoke volumes. This was the moment that he - and the WWE Universe alike - had been waiting for, the highly anticipated and truly shocking return of The Rated R Superstar after nine long years of absence due to being unexpectedly forced into retirement following a grueling, seemingly career-ending neck injury way back in 2011.

Since then, Edge has been one of the WWE's biggest special attractions. Picking up exactly where he left off, The Ultimate Opportunist has not missed a step in his offense and has had a truly incredible run in the WWE since his return back in 2020. Now, with Edge once more a member of the SmackDown roster and rumors of his impending retirement from the squared circle running rampant, let's take a look at eight of the biggest and best moments of the career of the 49-year-old wrestling legend so far since he returned to the WWE in 2020.

8 His shocking return to the ring at the 2020 Royal Rumble

The obvious first choice on the list is where Edge's career was first reignited. The Royal Rumble match is traditionally one of the most exciting times of the year on the WWE calendar. Surprise entrants, often to cash in on nostalgia, frequently appear. One surprise entrant that made history however hit the ring at number 21, and the WWE Universe raised the roof of the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, with an awesome ovation as "You think you know me" sounded and a fired up Edge appeared from the curtain.

The WWE Universe couldn't believe it, and by the clearly visible emotion on Edge's face, neither could he. The Rated R Superstar was medically cleared to return to the ring for the first time in almost nine full years and one of the most beautiful stories in professional wrestling history was about to begin; the return of Edge to the ring with a new lease of life and an opportunity to finally end his storied career on his own terms. Edge was home.

7 Last Man Standing match with Randy Orton at WrestleMania 36

Shortly after his return to the ring at the Royal Rumble, WWE began to tease a reunion between Edge and Randy Orton. The duo were a popular team throughout the mid-2000s, first forming way back in 2006 when the careers of both men were just taking off to never-before-seen heights.

Edge and Randy Orton's careers oftentimes seemed symbolically intertwined and the undeniable chemistry between these two incredible superstars always made for entertaining stories, whether they were teaming together as allies or battling as bitter rivals. The latter situation would take place as The Viper launched a vicious attack on Edge, shattering any hopes of a reunion between the former World Tag Team Champions, and this resulted in Edge's first singles match back on the roster against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 36. In this match, Edge truly proved that he had not lost a step in his offense despite such a lengthy absence from WWE, and he and Orton put on a truly awesome match that was filled with years upon years of storytelling finally coming full circle. Taking their battle all over the arena in a nearly 40-minute slobber knocker, The Ultimate Opportunist finally managed to put away The Viper and walk away victorious.

6 Winning the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble match

One year after his shocking return to the WWE, Edge once again made a return from a triceps tear injury and was determined to prove that his run in 2020 was not a flash-in-the-pan cash-in for nostalgia. The Rated R Superstar entered the match at entrant #1, while his long-time rival Randy Orton entered as number two. The two picked up where they left off with their bitter feud and beat the spit out of each other every which way possible, once again showing the tremendous in-ring chemistry that the two superstars have with one another.

Edge and Orton would eventually make it to the final two and shockingly, the returning Edge saw his opportunity and threw Orton over the top rope, once again becoming the last man standing against Orton and winning the second WWE Royal Rumble match of his career, having previously won the match back in 2010 after eliminating John Cena. The amazing thing about this match is that Edge, who was 47 years old at the time, put on the showing of a lifetime and not only won the match but became the first-ever WWE Hall of Famer to do so in the process, having been inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2012, a year after he was forced into his first retirement.

5 Facing Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37

Following his Royal Rumble victory, Edge was poised once again to make history, and he had his sights set on championship glory. If he were to win at 2021's WrestleMania, this would be Edge's first world championship reign in a decade. WWE was in the process of building up a program between the Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan. While the stage looked set for a one-on-one match between Reigns and Bryan, The Ultimate Opportunist struck.

On February 21, 2021, after Reigns had defeated Bryan at the Elimination Chamber premium live event, Edge made his intentions abundantly clear when he appeared and hit Reigns with a devastating spear and pointed to the WrestleMania sign. Edge had chosen to cash in his Royal Rumble victory and had picked Roman Reigns to be his opponent. While the rivalry between Reigns and Bryan continued to intensify, the decision was made for Roman to defend his title at WrestleMania 37 in a triple-threat match against Edge and Daniel Bryan. Reigns would ultimately walk away victorious, but the WWE Universe was the true winners as they were given a true dream match and little did they know, it was leading to something even bigger.

4 A rematch with Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank 2021

Following his defeat at WrestleMania 37, the Royal Rumble winner was not content with the way the match went down, and he was quick to return to WWE SmackDown and let the WWE Universe and the management team know. Edge was not through with Roman Reigns, and he was not through with his ultimate goal of becoming the WWE Universal Champion. 2021 was all about Edge, and he put on some of the best matches of his career that year, and not only is this one of them, it is among the biggest matches in WWE history; a timeless clashing of generations.

Edge challenged Roman Reigns to a one-on-one match with the prestigious championship on the line at the Money in the Bank premium live event in 2021. The Tribal Chief, with Paul Heyman at his side, accepted the challenge, and SmackDown management at the time, Adam Pierce and Sonya Deville, made it official. Edge and Reigns went at it for over 30 minutes in one of the biggest and best matches of 2021. Edge would fail to capture the title after a controversial ending to the match which would set up Edge's next big program in the WWE. Despite a questionable finish, this was a dream match that transcended time as a legend from a past era was battling the franchise of the current era, and it had the same sort of feeling that The Rock and Hollywood Hulk Hogan had almost two decades previous at WrestleMania 18.

3 Facing Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2021

Speaking of dream matches, another one was on the horizon as Edge moved on from his defeat at WrestleMania 37 and Money in the Bank. This rivalry would become one for the ages as Seth Rollins, who has been compared to Edge a lot throughout his own WWE career, would find himself locked in a rivalry with The Rated R Superstar. It was actually interference from Rollins during the Edge and Reigns match that cost Edge the opportunity to win the title and the stage was set for one of the best feuds of 2021.

Edge and Rollins had a very vicious rivalry and the two would wrestle on a number of occasions, including a Hell in a Cell match at the 2021 Crown Jewel premium live event, but the one that stood out above the rest was their one-on-one match at the 2021 SummerSlam extravaganza. Edge channeled his inner darkside and tapped into his past, making his way to the ring with "The Brood" entrance music and trademark black shades. The two men received a standing ovation from the fans in attendance as they and the world over knew they were about to see an all-time classic transpire, and that is exactly what happened. Edge managed to force Rollins to tap out, thus winning the match via submission, symbolically avenging his loss against Reigns.

2 His incredible WrestleMania 38 match with AJ Styles and forming The Judgment Day

Now two years into his WWE return, Edge was about to channel his dark side once again. He went on to issue an open challenge match for WrestleMania 38 which was accepted by "The Phenomenal" AJ Styles. Edge would turn heel for the first time in over a decade as he launched a vicious assault on Styles ahead of the two veteran superstars clashing in yet another dream match. Edge and AJ went on to have a truly incredible match at WrestleMania 38 which lived up to every bit of hype it garnered in the build-up to the annual Showcase of the Immortals.

Edge's victory wouldn't be entirely clean however as it was the future 2023 Money in the Bank winner, Damian Priest, who would cause the distraction that gave "The Ultimate Opportunist" the chance to put AJ Styles away, and he capitalized on it. This led to Edge forming the villainous Judgment Day faction. While Edge is no longer in the faction today, The Judgment Day is still providing must-see television on a weekly basis. The dark faction currently consists of Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio.

1 His Hell in a Cell match with Finn Balor at WrestleMania 39

The biggest reason that Edge is no longer affiliated with The Judgment Day today relates directly to the current leader, Finn Balor. Balor convinced his Judgment Day teammates to turn on Edge and kick him out of the group. This resulted in another dream feud, this time between Edge and Finn Balor. The bitter rivalry between the two superstars led to an "I Quit" match that took place at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view on October 8, 2022, resulting in a victory for Balor, but the rivalry between these two superstars was just beginning.

Far from being done with each other, the two would be in each other's hair for the rest of 2022 and the beginning of 2023, with the pay-off being a Hell in a Cell match that took place at WrestleMania 39. With Balor bringing his "Demon" character out for the match, the highly anticipated contest was filled with hard-hitting action and plenty of justified use of tables, ladders, and chairs, something which Edge is no stranger to. After months of storytelling finally coming full circle, Edge managed to score the victory over a battered Balor and walk away with his hand raised high in the air.