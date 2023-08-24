Highlights There's are heaps of rumours circulating online right now about Edge's future within wrestling right now

Reports have claimed that Edge looks like he's going to be heading to AEW, instead of either retiring or remaining with WWE

However, in an emotional video on his Twitter, Edge has denied rumours that he turned down a contract extension offer from WWE

Edge has been a trending name this past week largely because of a match with Sheamus that took place on the 18th August 2023 edition of WWE SmackDown.

It has been heavily rumored that this was the Hall of Famer's official retirement match, but that might not be the case.

It's now emerged that Edge against signing a new WWE deal in favor of accepting a big money deal from Tony Khan to join AEW.

Has Edge retired?

Now, "The Rated R Superstar" has responded to all the rumors currently doing the rounds in a video over on his official Twitter page.

Edge posted a video on his Twitter account today to address all the trending news stories surrounding himself and his in-ring future, which you can see below.

He went on to debunk the rumors doing the rounds that he and WWE had failed to reach an agreement on a contract extension due to the company not being willing to meet his demands.

Edge also said that he has an offer on the table from WWE, but is unsure about whether or not he'll actually accept it, as you can see from his quotes below.

There’s nothing going on. There’s no hard feelings between me and WWE. I love WWE. It’s my dream gig. It’s all I ever wanted to do, and I didn’t come at them with some kind of crazy contract or anything, and they didn’t deny me. I have a contract extension sitting in my inbox. I just don’t know what to do. The first time I had to retire, it was forced, and this time, the choice is in my lap, and it’s a lot harder." - Edge, in a video posted on his official Twitter account.

Last Friday, Edge and his real-life close personal friend, Sheamus, absolutely tore the house down in an epic battle on the August 18 episode of SmackDown on Toronto, Canada.

Prior to the bout, it was heavily rumored that this was going to be Edge's retirement match from the WWE, with Edge himself being quite vocal in the past about wanting to have his retirement match in Toronto, his hometown.

WWE gave me that night Friday night in Toronto, and it was the best night of my career. A lot of people will say you should retire at WrestleMania or this or that, but it’s not their career. Friday night was really special for me. And I don’t know if that can be topped, to be perfectly honest. If we think we can, then great, but I need to sit with it, and, just know that whatever it is that I do, whether it’s Percy Jackson [Percy Jackson and The Olympians, Edge's latest movie], which is coming out soon, or it’s wrestling, or it’s sitting in my rocking chair, it’s because I’m having fun.

Edge spoke about how fans might have wanted him to retire at WrestleMania, but stating that having the match in his hometown was something he wanted to do.READ MORE: WWE: Triple H's ‘huge’ plans for Payback 2023

Will Edge leave the WWE and join AEW?

For now, it looks like Edge's in-ring career with the WWE may be over.

While Edge noted that he has a contract extension with the WWE waiting for him in his inbox, it remains to be seen if "The Rated R Superstar" will sign the extension and return to WWE television in 2024.

Edge also noted that WWE was his 'dream gig' and made no mention of joining AEW, something that he's heavily rumoured to be doing.

However, Tony Khan is known to shell out big money to land major name superstars. Not only did AEW manage to bring CM Punk out of retirement, but two of Edge's long-time friends, Christian Cage and Chris Jericho, are heavily featured names on AEW's weekly television shows.

As of this writing, it has not been confirmed whether Edge is involved in talks with Tony Khan and AEW behind the scenes or not.

It has to be said that there are plenty of dream matches and storyline scenarios for Edge in AEW if he did choose to jump ship, and he would take with him a massive amount of star power which could bring fresh eyes to the AEW product. READ MORE: WWE: Triple H's plans for WrestleMania 40 main event leaked online Whatever Edge chooses to do next in his life and career, GIVEMESPORT would like to wish him all the best, and thank him for a truly outstanding career. We will keep you up to date with the latest breaking news stories on Edge's future as the news reaches us.