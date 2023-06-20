An update has emerged regarding perceived ‘backstage heat’ for a current WWE tag team.

Recently, it was suggested that Hit Row, consisting of Top Dolla, Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis and B-Fab, have backstage heat with Triple H.

Though, this rumour appears to have been shut down, according to certain outlets.

Latest news on Hit Row

The trio were among Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque’s first wave of company re-hires when he became the company’s Chief Content Officer and took over all their creative responsibilities.

The group, which Edge is said to be a 'big fan of', walked back through WWE’s doors last August, catching fans by surprise and immediately performing a signature rap performance, something they’d become known for throughout their time in NXT.

Though, given that this was their second stint with the company, there were some obvious changes from the first time around. The group found themselves without their charismatic former leader Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott (known as Swerve Strickland in AEW), which severely damaged their presentation.

Also, to a confrontational attitude online, Top Dolla rubbed a lot of fans the wrong way on social media. This has led to their stock lowering among some of WWE’s viewers and such their crowd reactions have suffered as a result.

Do Hit Row have backstage heat within WWE?

On top of this, they have occasionally been mocked on-screen too. Particularly from last December onwards, when Top Dolla attempted a dive over the top rope which was botched. The star had an awkward landing but immediately got up and began playing it off as if it didn’t happen.

This elicited heavy laughter from lead WWE commentator and company legend Michael Cole, who kept this up for several weeks, reminding viewers of the Hit Row member’s shortcomings each week. There were also mentions of the unfortunate stunt in backstage segments where Top Dolla was present.

Their most recent appearance on WWE TV occurred last week on SmackDown, where Adonis and Dolla were part of a tag team gauntlet match in which the winners would earn the next opportunity at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

For the Hit Row’s portion of the match, fans were surprised to see the team dispatched so quickly. They lasted just under a minute before Top Dolla fell to a Brogue Kick from Sheamus.

All of these events together had many believing that previous rumours of backstage heat were true, however, we now have an update on this, thanks to Fightful Select.

It’s clarified by the report that there is nothing out of the ordinary about WWE managements feelings about Hit Row, despite now having any creative plans for the group as of now.

As always, should there be any changes regarding Hit Row’s creative schedule and whether they have backstage heat, GiveMeSport will aim to provide any updates.