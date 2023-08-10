Highlights WWE Hall of Famer Edge is nearing retirement and may announce it on the August 21 episode of SmackDown, which will be held in his hometown of Toronto, Canada.

Edge has hinted at wanting one more World Title run before retiring, indicating that 2023 won't be his last outing.

Possible opponents for Edge's retirement match include LA Knight, Drew McIntyre, Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Seth Rollins, with each match offering its own unique storyline and significance.

WWE Hall of Famer Edge is nearing the end of his career. Being on Friday Night SmackDown, The Rated R Superstar might be looking for the perfect time to make the announcement. A few months ago, Edge mentioned how he wanted to retire in his home country, Canada.

The August 21st episode of Friday Night SmackDown will be hosted in Toronto, Canada, which also happens to be Edge's hometown. If the Hall of Famer wants to make the announcement in Canada, August 21 could be on his mind. However, if he misses the date, his dream of retiring in Canada might not be fulfilled in 2023. Edge has also hinted at wanting one more World Title run before his retirement, so it's safe to bet that 2023 won't be Edge's last outing.

Edge made his last appearance in WWE a few weeks ago. The Rated R superstar came in as a guest on the Grayson Waller Effect and eventually ended up having a singles match with the young star. However, a win over Waller doesn't seem to be the perfect way to retire for Edge. Something big might be on his mind for his retirement.

There aren't a lot of stars available for his retirement match. Edge was drafted to SmackDown in 2023 and hasn't been much of a recent splash on the brand outside the Waller segment. However, if Edge goes off-limits and chooses his opponents from the roster overall, a plethora of opportunities could be on his mind. Let's take a look at some of the top stars who could be the perfect picks for Edge's retirement match.

5 LA Knight

Image Credits: WWE

Though Monday Night Raw is arguably more star-studded than Friday Night SmackDown, the red brand doesn't have LA Knight. The WWE Universe has been rallying behind him for quite some time now. While Edge has not come face to face with Knight yet, a match with him could be a great way to push The Megastar.

With the popularity Knight has, Edge could be planning a match with him to give his career a fantastic ending. Though Knight needs a win at this point in his career, Edge winning won't suffer the former's momentum. A match between both men could be a massive way to give a farewell to The Rated R Superstar.

4 Drew McIntyre

Image Credits: WWE

Drew McIntyre vs Edge is still a dream for millions around the world. However, given that Edge's days left in the wrestling ring are numbered, McIntyre could have one last chance to get the grant the collective wish of wrestling fans worldwide. McIntyre could confront Edge on SmackDown and challenge him for a match.

This could be a massive match for The Rated R Superstar and a banger could be expected if they collide. This could help The Scottish Warrior get his long-lost momentum back and eventually get back to the top of the roster. On the other hand, a match with McIntyre could be a massive opportunity for Edge to close in his career with a victory.

3 Cody Rhodes

Image Credits: WWE

The American Nightmare has a lot of momentum coming out with a win from SummerSlam 2023. The star has been trying to get back to the top of the roster for a World Championship opportunity for quite some time now. After a fantastic rivalry with Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes might be looking for a big match to keep things the way he wants.

As per recent reports, Edge's recent booking is based on the personal preferences of The Rated R Superstar. His match with Grayson Waller was also something Edge wanted to do. With that said, the 11-time World Champion might want to test the in-ring abilities of Cody Rhodes.

Undoubtedly, The American Nightmare is dubbed as one of the top stars in the industry currently. A battle against him could give Edge a massive storyline. In addition to that, WWE could have a huge opportunity for a 'passing the torch' moment which would eventually help Rhodes get to the top.

2 Randy Orton

Image Credits: WWE

The history Edge and Randy Orton have is completely undeniable. Both men have known each other for decades now, and their on-screen rivalry has gone back and forth numerous times. When Edge made his return back in 2020, Orton's character wanted to send Edge back into retirement.

However, two matches between both men eventually ended their feud. Given that Randy Orton has been rumored to make a return from his career-threatening injury soon, Edge might return the favor this time.

If the Viper makes a return soon, Edge might confront him and ask him to end it all there for his health. Eventually, a 'career vs career' match could be seen to end The Rated R Superstar’s legendary career on a high note.

This could also become the last match of their respective careers, giving both men the perfect ending to their careers. Though Edge vs Randy Orton might not be the best match of his career, the history both men have could be acknowledged perfectly.

1 Seth Rollins

Image Credits: WWE

Edge and Seth Rollins had a massive rivalry back in 2021. Being two of the biggest stars in the industry, both men tore each other apart in a trilogy that was seven years in the making. After the rivalry ended, Edge heaped praise on Rollins and revealed how good he was in and out of the ring.

Seth Rollins vs Edge is still considered to be the best rivalry of The Rated R Superstar's WWE run since his return back in 2020. Both Edge and Rollins are alike in terms of their in-ring abilities and mic skills. The Visionary facing Edge in the latter's retirement match could be the best farewell to the legend.

With Rollins reigning as the World Heavyweight Champion, Edge could challenge him for a 'title vs career' match to get the stakes as high as possible. Though a loss won't be the perfect way to end an illustrious career, a match like that could end up being one of the best matches in the history of the industry.