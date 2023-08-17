Highlights Edge's match against Sheamus on SmackDown may be his last due to his desire to retire in his hometown of Toronto.

However, despite his trainer claiming that this will be his last match, there may be plans for Edge beyond this event.

If Edge isn't officially retiring tomorrow night, it's believed that his bout against Sheamus may just end up being his last in WWE

Edge is set to face Sheamus in a first-time-ever match on WWE Friday Night SmackDown this week.

Being a show in Toronto, his hometown, this might be the last match of Edge's legendary career.

However, while his trainer has called it Edge's last match, the report says that there may be another plan for the 'Rated R Superstar'.

Is Edge retiring on SmackDown tomorrow?

For months, it has been rumored that Edge is on the verge of announcing his retirement.

Last year, during an interview, the Rated R superstar expressed his desire to retire in his hometown, Toronto, Canada.

With SmackDown this week being a show in his hometown, millions around the world expect this to be Edge's last match.

Image Credits: WWE

Last week on Friday Night SmackDown, the Rated R superstar announced a match against Sheamus for the Toronto show.

Many have guessed that this would be the time when he announces his ultimate retirement. Edge's trainer, recently, claimed that this would be the Hall of Famer's last match and that he will announce his retirement in Toronto this week.

However, as per a recent update from the Wrestling Observer, Edge might announce his retirement on SmackDown.

The report said that if Edge desires to retire in Toronto, the next time WWE heads to the location would be a long push. Instead, this may be his last match in WWE, as per the update.

I think the idea was that Edge thought that maybe SummerSlam was gonna be in Toronto and was hoping for that, and then that would be where he would retire. Because he wants to retire in Toronto, and this is the year he was talking about retiring, for real, the second retirement. This is the last Toronto show for a while, I mean, there’ll be another one. So I don’t know if this is the retirement, they’re not billing it as such, but his trainer said that it’s probably his last match.

Who should Edge face in his last match?

There are numerous great options for Edge's retirement match, if he doesn't call it a day after his match with Sheamus tomorrow night.

One of the best ones from the current roster would be the World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins.

Undoubtedly, since Edge's return, his rivalry with Seth Rollins is by far the best. A match against the Visionary could be the perfect way to end the legendary career of the Hall of Famer.

Image Credits: WWE

However, if Randy Orton makes a return before Edge's retirement, the Viper would be a great option as well.

Being one of the biggest stars of the industry, a match against Cody Rhodes could also be a massive retirement match for the Rated R superstar.

The likes of LA Knight could also be chosen for the Hall of Famer's retirement match in the future. Fans are waiting to see if the Rated R superstar retires this Friday on SmackDown.

