Adam ‘Edge’ Copeland has pulled back the curtain on the early days of Judgment Day, as well as how WWE's plans changed for the group.

Today, Judgment Day is among the top attractions in WWE. Consisting of Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest, the faction has established itself as the top heel group on Monday Night Raw in recent months.

Plus, the all-conquering group may be about to add another member, with JD McDonagh currently on the outskirts of the team and looking to prove himself each week.

Who are Judgement Day?

At present, Balor and Priest appear to have conflicting views on whether he should join the group, but it wouldn’t be too much of a surprise to see The Judgment Day get even stronger in the coming weeks.

It’s hard to imagine an episode of Raw that doesn’t center around the quartet of stars. Usually, they feature in main event matches and have gold around their waist. However, Judgment Day’s position at the top of Raw wasn’t always secure, particularly during their early days as a group.

Initially, it was Edge who had the idea to form the faction. At the time, the 'Rated R Superstar' took two relatively flat babyface characters in Ripley and Priest and transformed them into monster heels. The trio seemed cool at first but it wasn’t long before fans felt as if they had fallen flat.

One of the main reasons why some viewers weren’t connecting with the team was that many felt as if it didn’t feel to boo the Hall of Famer. Let’s not forget, Edge had to spend nine years away from the ring, so it’s understandable that fans would want to shower the Canadian in love while he’s still active.

What plans did WWE scrap for Edge?

Not long after its inception, Edge was locked out of the group and replaced with Finn Balor. Speaking on Talk Is Jericho, the now AEW revealed that the turn was actually planned to take place a year after it did, with the storyline being 'rushed'.

When we were doing Judgment Day, the plan was that Balor joins and about a year later, they all turn on me. Well, then I got to Hell in a Cell, and it was like, no, we’re changing everything, and we’re speeding up that year-long process, and he’s joining tomorrow and turning tomorrow, and it was just starting to find some legs, but it was going to be swimming upstream with me in it.

Edge was removed from the group only on by WWE, but in his own words, it seems like he understands the decision...

RELATED: WWE: Alabama police officer looks exactly like Dwayne 'The Rock' JohnsonDuring the same interview, Edge says that he didn't feel the group would have been able to progress without him, in his own words, stating that the changes he made fell on deaf ears.

It really was. I started to have that realization. It’s like, I don’t think they’re gonna get where they need to get to with me in this thing. People know the real story and that was an instance where I did try and flip everything, change it all overnight, cut my hair off, change the music, and start coming out in suits. I tried changing everything and I realized at this stage, it’s not what they want, at least for me. They wanted to be able to cheer for this guy that they didn’t get for nine years.”

Finn’s leadership lured Dominik Mysterio into the group in September of last year, kick starting his career in the process. All four members of Judgment Day certainly benefited from their association with one another, and success continues for them each week.

When it comes to what Edge is doing these days, Adam Copeland made his AEW debut just under two weeks ago at WrestleDream, immediately inserting himself into the business of his former tag team partner Christian Cage, so, it’s fair to say that the switch of personnel worked out for all involved.