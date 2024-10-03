As WWE continues to grow from strength to strength under the new regime, it appears the next step on their international tour of PLEs has been revealed, with Triple H's WWE set to embark on another trip to the United Kingdom, with new reports from WrestleVotes predicting that the United Kingdom can expect one of the more high stakes PLEs as soon as March of next year.

When WWE merged with UFC as part of the TKO group, changes were a plenty and are still ongoing, with the product continuing to improve as the weeks pass by. Trying to undo all the backwards work of Vince McMahon in recent years, Triple H has underseen improvements in the production department, as well as simply just providing a logical and cohesive five hours of main roster programming.

With WWE's next step being their move to Netflix in 2025, another plan for next year has been revealed, and it involves dipping their feet back into international waters, as they seem set to continue their streak of successful European PLEs.

WWE Returning to the United Kingdom

It looks like next year's Elimination Chamber will be coming to the UK

When WWE came to Wales in 2022 for Clash at the Castle, it was the start of an exciting period for the WWE, as they experimented with more non-USA-based shows. Taking their talents to the likes of Puerto Rico and Australia, it was the shows in England, Germany, and France that really left a mark, with the atmosphere seemingly forcing the WWE to keep coming back.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: WWE have been in the United Kingdom three times in the last two years.

WWE's Backlash in May of this year was a spectacle the likes of which the WWE Universe had rarely seen, with chants and energy at an all-time high, and it appears that WWE higher-ups are more than aware that Europe is a hot market for premium shows, with new reports emerging that reveal that the WWE plan to return to the UK next year.

WWE's last 5 visits to the United Kingdom Date Event Brand Venue City Main event 26/10/2002 Rebellion SmackDown Manchester Arena Manchester Brock Lesnar vs Edge 07/06/2003 Insurrextion Raw Telewest Arena Newcastle Triple H vs Kevin Nash 03/09/2022 Clash at the Castle Raw & SmackDown Principality Stadium Cardiff Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre 01/07/2023 Money in the Bank Raw & SmackDown O2 Arena London Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs The Usos 15/06/2024 Clash at the Castle Raw & SmackDown OVO Hydro Glasgow Damian Priest vs Drew McIntyre

Having been in England as recently as 2023's Money in the Bank show, an event remembered for the return of the future Hall of Famer John Cena, it seems that the WWE want to bring another huge event to the British fans, with it being rumoured that the Elimination Chamber will be crossing international borders and taking place in one of England's major cities next year.

Two England Cities Battling it Out For Elimination Chamber

It seems like it's between Manchester and Birmingham

The Elimination Chamber just had a marquee moment in Perth, Australia this year, and it seems their next step is set to be a fight between Manchester and Birmingham, as England's second-largest cities will battle it out to see who can host one of WWE's more important shows.

Manchester, having just recently played host to UFC 304 at the newly opened Co-op Live arena, may appear to be the favourite to host, especially due to the WWE's new new-found relationship with the UFC. However, Birmingham has also played host to Dana White's promotion with the company taking to the Midlands back in 2011.

An exciting time to be a British combat sports fan, the fight between Manchester and Birmingham will leave fans unbothered, with their main focus being the excitement they have towards another WWE PLE being on home soil.