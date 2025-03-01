Summary WWE's second PLE of the year, Elimination Chamber, has the WWE Universe excited.

Four matches prop up the card, with appearances from The Rock and Travis Scott also scheduled.

The match order ahead of Elimination Chamber has been revealed.

As the WWE Universe fill into the Rogers Centre in Toronto, excitement is at boiling point ahead of the Elimination Chamber. The second PLE of the year and the final special event before WrestleMania 41, lots of loose ends will be tied up come the end of the night. With two titular Chamber matches propping up a four-match card, appearances from The Rock and Travis Scott have the WWE Universe equally excited. A show that will set the WWE on its way to the Grandest Stage of them All, this is the order in which the WWE Universe can expect to watch the matches tonight.

Match Order Match Stipulation Prize 1. Liv Morgan vs. Bianca Belair vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley vs. Roxanne Perez Women's Elimination Chamber Women's World Championship Match at WrestleMania 41 2. Trish Stratus and Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax and Candace LeRae Tag Team Match N/A 3. The Rock confronts Cody Rhodes Promo Segment N/A 4. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn Unsanctioned Match N/A 5. John Cena vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest vs. Logan Paul Men's Elimination Chamber Undisputed WWE Championship Match vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41

Related 10 Wrestlers With The Most Elimination Chamber Eliminations In WWE History (Ranked) Some of the greatest superstars in WWE history have been responsible for a number of Elimination Chamber eliminations. But who has the most?

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

There is a lot at stake for the WWE Superstars

Credit: WWE

With WWE's first PLE of the year, Royal Rumble, granting two deserving WWE Superstars World Title matches at WrestleMania, the Elimination Chamber offers 12 wrestlers the same opportunity. Cody Rhodes, the Undisputed WWE Champion, has no scheduled defences before WrestleMania 41, so whoever wins the men's Chamber can expect to face the American Nightmare at the Showcase of Immortals. Elsewhere, Rhea Ripley will soon face off against Iyo Sky for her Women's World Championship, so the exact competitor for that title at WrestleMania is unknown, but the six competing stars know it'll be one of those two.

A return for The Rock has fans' attention, with the Final Boss expecting an answer from Cody Rhodes, as he asked the World Champion to give him his soul in an eerie segment on SmackDown. The long-time feud between best-friends-turned-rivals Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will get another PLE match as the Canadian duo get ready for a highly-anticipated Unsanctioned Match in front of a home crowd. Another Canadian native, Trish Stratus, will stand alongside Tiffany Stratton as the duo faces off against Nia Jax and Candice LeRae. Four matches that are sure to entertain, it is a strong card that will set the WWE on their way to WrestleMania.

WWE Elimination Chamber Match Order

The order of matches has been revealed