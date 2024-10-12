WWE fans in the UK were delighted earlier this month when it was reported that Elimination Chamber 2025 was to be hosted on British soil. The location of the Premium Live Event had even been narrowed down to two cities, with both Manchester and Birmingham being considered.

WrestleVotes - the source that first broke news of Elimination Chamber coming to the UK - have now reported that there has been "significant interest" from another country in staging the event.

The Elimination Chamber PLE hasn't been held in the US since 2021, with locations such as Saudi Arabia, Canada and Australia hosting the most recent editions of the show. While the UK has seen a major show in 2024 in the form of June's Clash at The Castle in Glasgow, Scotland, WWE hasn't hosted a PLE in England since Money In The Bank 2023.

Canada has Made A Late Bid to Land WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

The show was held in Montreal in 2023

Per WrestleVotes latest report, Canada - as well as a number of major cities around Europe - are still hoping to be able to prize the Elimination Chamber away from the UK. In recent times, WWE has become a truly global company when it comes to major events.

In 2024 so far, PLEs have been held in Australia, Saudi Arabia, France, Scotland and Berlin. A further international show will take place next month as Crown Jewel 2024 will emanate from Saudi Arabia once again.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Rhea Ripley defeated Nia Jax in the main event of Elimination Chamber 2024, which was held in Perth, Western Australia.

Ultimately, as much as WWE wants to please its fans in the UK, the company's international expansion is a business strategy and - until contracts are signed - nothing is official. WrestleVotes did, however, have some positive news for British fans, stating that the country is still "definitely the favourite" to host the show.

If the event does land in the UK, a third venue has reportedly been added to the mix to host, as London's 02 Arena is now believed to be under consideration.

Regardless of whether the UK does end up hosting Elimination Chamber, what fans in the country really want to see is a WrestleMania staged in Great Britain. The 2025 edition of WWE's biggest show will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, although no venue has yet been confirmed for WrestleMania 42 in 2026.

WWE's last 5 visits to the United Kingdom for Premium Live Events Date Event Brand Venue City Main event 26/10/2002 Rebellion SmackDown Manchester Arena Manchester Brock Lesnar vs Edge 07/06/2003 Insurrextion Raw Telewest Arena Newcastle Triple H vs Kevin Nash 03/09/2022 Clash at the Castle Raw & SmackDown Principality Stadium Cardiff Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre 01/07/2023 Money in the Bank Raw & SmackDown O2 Arena London Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs The Usos 15/06/2024 Clash at the Castle Raw & SmackDown OVO Hydro Glasgow Damian Priest vs Drew McIntyre

During a surprise appearance at Money In The Bank 2023, John Cena teased the idea of bringing WrestleMania to London. This has been followed up in recent months by contact between WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan.

Mayor Khan has been open about his desire to bring 'Mania to the English capital. However, as a first step, bagging the Elimination Chamber - one of the biggest shows on the WWE calendar - would be significant.

With just under six months to go before the proposed date of the event, WWE still has plenty of time to make a final decision on where Elimination Chamber 2025 will take place. Given the anticipation already brewing for the show on UK shores, anything other than a British venue would be highly controversial at this point.