WWE's final PLE before WrestleMania is here as the Elimination Chamber has arrived. The excitement amongst the WWE Universe is palpable as the road to the Showcase of the Immortals heats up at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada. A match card that is short but sweet, the two seismic Elimination Chamber matches, as well as a segment between Cody Rhodes and the Rock will have massive implications for the Grandest Stage of Them All.

A shot at the Raw Women's Championship is on the line as Bianca Belair, Naomi, Alexa Bliss, Roxanne Perez, Bayley and Liv Morgan compete in the first of two Elimination Chamber matches. On the men's side of the equation, we have possibly the most star-studded Chamber in WWE history as Drew McIntyre, John Cena, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Damian Priest and Logan Paul face off for a shot at Cody Rhodes and his Undisputed WWE Championship.

That's not all fans are being treated to, though. The iconic Trish Stratus is returning to action alongside the Smackdown Women's Champion, Tiffany Stratton, taking on Nia Jax and Candice LeRae, while best friends turned bitter foes Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are set to face off in a hellacious unsanctioned match where just about anything is possible.

It's not just the matches that fans have to look forward to, though. The American Nightmare will finally give The Rock his answer after the Final Boss asked Rhodes to be his champion. An appearance from Travis Scott is also on the cards as the Elimination Chamber is gearing up to be, as Triple H himself has declared, an 'industry-changing' event.

Elimination Chamber Live Blog

How to Watch Elimination Chamber

Live coverage on Netflix

Fans in the UK can watch the 2025 Elimination Chamber on Netflix via live stream. As part of a historic 10-year, $5 billion deal announced in 2024, the WWE Network has migrated to the streaming platform beginning January 2025. This includes all weekly episodes of Raw, Smackdown, and NXT, and all Premium Live Events, including the Elimination Chamber, which is the second PLE to stream on Netflix following the big move.

As such, wrestling fans in the UK who have a Netflix subscription can now watch every WWE PLE live from 2025 onwards. As of this writing, the cheapest Netflix subscription in the UK is £4.99 which includes ads and only allows one device to stream at a time. A "standard" Netflix subscription costs £10.99 per month. This plan doesn't have advertisements and allows users to watch in HD and stream two devices simultaneously.

Last but not least, the "premium" subscription is priced at £17.99 per month. Apart from no ads, fans can watch in ultra HD and stream four devices at the same time. Meanwhile, wrestling fans in the United States can live stream the Elimination Chamber exclusively via Peacock beginning at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

How to Sign Up for Netflix

Registering for Netflix in the UK has never been easier in 2025. Here is a bullet-pointed checklist for those looking to jump on board: