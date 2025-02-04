Summary The Elimination Chamber marks the next stop on the Road to WrestleMania.

The match card features John Cena's final Elimination Chamber match.

The brutal Elimination Chamber match features six superstars in an unforgiving steel structure, with important match stipulations.

With the 2025 Royal Rumble in the rearview mirror, the Road to WrestleMania makes its next stop at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. On March 1st, the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, will host one of WWE’s most brutal and career-defining nights. For the fourth straight year, the PLE takes place outside the United States. Officially billed as Elimination Chamber: Toronto, this year's event marks the second time in three years that Canada will welcome the chaos.

With WrestleMania on the horizon, the stakes couldn't be any higher. 'Main Event' Jey Uso and 'The Queen' Charlotte Flair have already punched their tickets to the Grandest Stage of Them All by winning their respective Royal Rumble matches. For others, including John Cena, the Elimination Chamber will be their last chance to secure a championship opportunity at WrestleMania 41. The Men's and Women's Elimination Chamber matches will determine who will earn a title shot at the Show of Shows.

UK Start Time

12am GMT

Credit: WWE

UK fans have been enjoying an earlier PLE start time since October. Bad Blood, Survivor Series: WarGames, and the Royal Rumble all began at 6PM ET (11PM GMT). But that won't be the case for the Elimination Chamber. Unlike the previous three WWE PLEs, Elimination Chamber 2025 will have a start time of 7PM ET, which means UK fans will have to wait until the clock strikes 12 midnight and the calendar flips to March 2nd. It's been a while since this has been the case. The last PLE that began at 7PM was WWE SummerSlam. UK fans will likely have to stay up until 3:30AM to 4AM to find out who will challenge the champions that Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair do not choose at WrestleMania 41.

The Elimination Chamber matches headline the PLE

Credit: WWE

Two matches have been confirmed so far for Elimination Chamber: Toronto. After falling just short to Jey Uso in the Royal Rumble, John Cena confirmed that he would compete in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, the final of his career. Billed as "John Cena's Final Time in Toronto," this is the 16-time WWE Champion's last shot at earning an opportunity to win his 17th world title at WrestleMania.

For other superstars, however, they would have to earn their spots in the Chamber by winning qualifying matches. CM Punk joined his former rival and punched his ticket to Toronto by defeating Sami Zayn in the first RAW episode after the Royal Rumble.

Meanwhile, Liv Morgan secured the first spot in the Women's Elimination Chamber after defeating Iyo Sky by disqualification, following an attack by Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley, who unintentionally caused Sky's disqualification.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 Match Confirmed Participants Prize Men's Elimination Chamber John Cena, CM Punk World Title Shot at WrestleMania 41 Women's Elimination Chamber Liv Morgan World Title Shot at WrestleMania 41

How to Watch WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

Live coverage on Netflix

As with all WWE shows internationally, including the United Kingdom, wrestling fans will get to watch the 2025 Elimination Chamber on Netflix via livestream. This will be the second WWE PLE that international fans will see on the global streaming service. Meanwhile, fans in the United States can stream the brutality live on Peacock at 7 PM ET/ 4 PM PT.

Netflix has raised the prices in some regions, including Canada, where the PLE will take place. Canadians who are subscribed to the standard plan with ads will pay $2 more to their current $5.99 price tag. The standard plan without ads are now $18.99, up $2.50 from its previous offering. Finally, the premium plan is now at $23.99, up $3 from $20.99. Netflix prices in the United States, Argentina, and Portugal also increase.

Meanwhile, wrestling fans in the UK need not worry about shelling out more money for Netflix, as the company has yet to announce a price hike for the country. The most affordable UK Netflix plan costs £4.99 (with ads, one device), while the standard plan, at £10.99, offers HD streaming on two devices. The premium plan, priced at £17.99, features Ultra HD quality and allows streaming on four devices.

History and How the Elimination Chamber Match Works

One of the most brutal matches in WWE history