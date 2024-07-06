Highlights WWE has requested fans to wear white for the Money in the Bank event in Toronto, possibly for a "white-out" effect.

The event features a star-studded line-up, including a six-man tag team match and the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

WWE Hall of Famer and hometown hero Trish Stratus will host the event.

The WWE is holding its Money in the Bank Premium Live Event in Toronto, Canada tonight, the 6th of July, and have made a special request to any fans who plan on attending the show.

During the Money in the Bank kickoff press event, WWE commentator Michael Cole explained a company memo, which revealed that fans in attendance for SmackDown would be given white towels to bring to the PLE and were being asked to wear white, with the intention of having a “white-out” during the show.

It isn't exactly clear why the WWE have chosen to 'white-out' Toronto, and the reason hasn't been properly explained. However, one theory is that 'Main Event' Jey Uso is releasing a new white t-shirt, with his face and his trademark 'YEET!' catchphrase.

Uso is competing in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match, alongside Carmelo Hayes, Andrade, LA Knight, Drew McIntyre, and Chad Gable, with the winner decided by pulling down a briefcase containing a contract which guarantees them a championship match.

Another theory behind the WWE's desire to have all their fans in white, also revolving around Uso, could be that they want to create another impressive visual with his entrance, similar to Backlash in France earlier this year, with a fireflies-themed visual.

Money in the Bank 2024 Card

In the women's match, Iyo Sky, Lyra Valkyria, Chelsea Green, Tiffany Stratton, Naomi, and Zoey Stark will all compete for the same reward.

Also on the card, headlined by a six-man tag team match with Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, and Cody Rhodes vs The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu), there will also be an Intercontinental Championship match between Sami Zayn and Chad Gable, while Seth Rollins takes on World Champion Damien Priest.

WWE in Toronto

It was also officially announced earlier that WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will return as the host of Money in the Bank in her hometown. The WWE this week has practically invaded Toronto, setting up shop in the city for SmackDown, Money in the Bank, and NXT Heatwave on consecutive nights.

WWE's biggest star right now, Cody Rhodes, collaborated with the Toronto Maple Leafs on a new t-shirt and weightlifting belt that has both the Leafs and the wrestler's logo on it. In the last two years, former WWE Superstar, these days in AEW, Edge (Adam Copeland), collaborated on a couple of different Leafs shirts and was the first to do it in 2021.

WWE also surprised a fan, Mike Ashkewe, who lives in Guelph, Ontorio. He won tickets to the event after entering an Instagram contest run by Toys "R" Us Canada. However, wheelchair user Ashkewe was told he couldn't be accommodated at the ScotiaBank Arena, before WWE stepped in to accommodate his needs.

As WWE continues to innovate its live events, this “white-out” could set a precedent for future crowd participation initiatives, potentially becoming a signature element of major WWE spectacles. For those unversed, the ‘white-out’ is basically a sports tradition with roots embedded in American football with Penn State and Winnipeg Jets, in particular. WWE incorporating it in their crucial PLE will surely be mesmerising to watch.