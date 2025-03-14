Summary WWE will bring the Road to WrestleMania across Europe over the next three weeks.

WWE will make 11 city stops throughout the continent, with consecutive RAW and SmackDown episodes taking center stage.

Raw and SmackDown episodes are scheduled in Europe with different start times.

With just about a month to go before WrestleMania 41, the Road to the Grandest Stage of Them All is already heating up. Following his earth-shattering heel turn at Elimination Chamber, John Cena is set to appear in the coming weeks to finally explain why he turned his back on Cody Rhodes and the WWE Universe. Likewise, The Rock should also grace the WWE Universe with his presence now that the leader of Cenation sold his soul to The Final Boss.

Moreover, Roman Reigns returned during the Madison Square Garden edition of Raw and unleashed a brutal attack on both Seth Rollins and CM Punk. Their intertwined rivalries should only intensify even further over the next few weeks.

Apart from these two major sagas, plenty of other stories are going on in the Road to WrestleMania. Jey Uso will look to get some revenge on Gunther as the World Heavyweight Champion has had the 2025 men's Royal Rumble winner's number over the last couple of weeks. Meanwhile, the Women's Royal Rumble winner, Charlotte Flair, has also had the upper hand on the WWE Women's Champion, Tiffany Stratton. Luckily for wrestling fans in Europe, all these and more will unfold as WWE takes a historic route across the continent during the biggest time of the year.

WWE Makes Historic Tour in Europe

Superstars parade around 11 cities across the continent

Credit: WWE

The WWE has been looking to expand globally and Europe has become one of the company's hotbeds for passionate and electric energy from fans. In 2024, the Stamford-based promotion held three Premium Live Events in the continent: Backlash in Lyon, France, Clash at the Castle in Glasgow, Scotland, and Bash in Berlin at Berlin, Germany. Lyon, in particular, gave us one of the greatest crowds in recent memory.

With the passion that European fans have shown over the years, WWE has decided to bring the Road to WrestleMania across the continent. Announced in November 2024, the tour will officially commence on the March 14th edition of SmackDown. The road will take us all the way to the March 31st episode of Raw. For the first time in history, Raw and SmackDown episodes will take place in Europe for three consecutive weeks. In addition, wrestling fans will also get the opportunity to see their favorite wrestlers in person as several WWE Road to WrestleMania Live Events will take place in three straight weekends. Overall, the European Tour will make stops in nine countries and 11 cities.

WWE Europe Tour 2025 Date Show Venue City March 14 Friday Night SmackDown Olimpic Arena Barcelona, Spain March 15 Road to WrestleMania Live Event Westfalenhalle Dortmund, Germany March 16 Road to WrestleMania Live Event ZAG Arena Hannover, Germany March 17 Monday Night Raw Forest National Brussels, Belgium March 21 Friday Night SmackDown Unipol Arena Bologna, Italy March 22 Road to WrestleMania Live Event SSE Arena Belfast, Northern Ireland March 23 Road to WrestleMania Live Event Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, England March 24 Monday Night Raw OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland March 28 Friday Night SmackDown O2 Arena London, England March 29 Road to WrestleMania Live Event Wiener Stadthalle Vienna, Austria March 30 Road to WrestleMania Live Event Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands March 31 Monday Night Raw O2 Arena London, England

With the best superstars in the world taking their talents across the pond, the WWE is set to operate in a different time zone. As such, start times for Raw and SmackDown will deviate from their usual schedule over the next three weeks. This may lead to some confusion among fans, especially in North America.

SmackDown Europe Tour: Venue, Schedule, Superstars Advertised

Credit: WWE

As noted, the Europe Tour kicked off in Spain as SmackDown took over the Olimpic Arena.. Wrestling fans internationally will still be able to watch SmackDown live, thanks to Netflix. However, fans in the United States will not be able to catch the action in real time. This is due to the USA Network's exclusivity rights to broadcast WWE SmackDown on television. As such, wrestling fans in the US will only be able to view the episode via tape delay when SmackDown airs on the USA Network at 8PM ET.

Superstars advertised are based one wrestlers listed on each show's page on the WWE website.

March 21: Unipol Arena — Bologna, Italy

Superstars advertised for the March 21st SmackDown episode:

Cody Rhodes

Roman Reigns

CM Punk

Charlotte Flair

Randy Orton

Tiffany Stratton

LA Knight

Bianca Belair

Seth Rollins

March 28: O2 Arena — London, England

Superstars advertised for the March 28th SmackDown episode:

Cody Rhodes

Roman Reigns

CM Punk

Charlotte Flair

Randy Orton

Tiffany Stratton

LA Knight

Bianca Belair

Seth Rollins

Raw Europe Tour: Venue, Schedule, Superstars Advertised

Credit: WWE

Unlike SmackDown, wrestling fans in the United States won't have any issues watching RAW live as the WWE's flagship program is available for livestream on Netflix. However, US fans will have to tune in early as the start times will mostly be in the afternoon—either at 3PM ET/12PM PT, or 4PM ET/ 1PM PT.

John Cena is scheduled to appear in all three Raw episodes throughout the tour. Likewise, rumors surfaced about The Rock potentially appearing on one of these dates alongside the 16-time world champion.

March 17: Forest National — Brussels, Belgium

This is one of the most highly-anticipated Raw episodes in recent memory as John Cena will appear for the first time since his soul-shaking heel turn at Elimination Chamber. The show will also mark the first time Cena and Cody Rhodes will be "under one roof" following his shocking attack on the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Apart from that, Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker is also scheduled to defend his title against Finn Balor. Penta and Ludwig Kaiser are going to settle their differences in what should be a brutal No Holds Barred match. Jey Uso is also set to take on Austin Theory, while

Superstars advertised for the March 17th Raw episode:

John Cena

Cody Rhodes

CM Punk

Gunther

Liv Morgan

Raquel Rodriguez

Jey Uso

Rhea Ripley

Bron Breakker

Penta

Finn Balor

March 24: OVO Hydro — Glasgow, Scotland

Superstars advertised for the March 24th Raw episode:

John Cena

Cody Rhodes

Gunther

Liv Morgan

Jey Uso

Rhea Ripley

AJ Styles

March 31: O2 Arena — London, England

Superstars advertised for the March 31st Raw episode:

John Cena

Cody Rhodes

Gunther

Liv Morgan

Jey Uso

Rhea Ripley

AJ Styles