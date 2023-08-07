Highlights Big E has been advised by doctors to never wrestle again after breaking his neck on SmackDown last year

However, the New Day star has not ruled out returning to the ring should he get approval from doctors

WWE is open to doing more with Big E too, with a role as a colour commentator reportedly being offered too

Big E has not been seen on WWE TV after he suffered a severe neck injury on Friday Night SmackDown back in March 2022.

The former WWE Champion, during the media promotions at SummerSlam, revealed that the doctors have advised him to stay away from the WWE ring forever after breaking his neck last year.

However, he also revealed that he had been offered a new role as a colour commentator by WWE.

Latest News on Big E

Big E suffered a serious neck injury during a tag team match against the Brawling Brutes back in March 2022.

During the match on SmackDown, Ridge Holland delivered a belly-to-belly suplex to the former WWE Champion which turned out to be career-threatening for the latter.

Though the WWE Universe has blamed Holland for the injury, Big E has turned them down and addressed it as an accident.

However, the injury has been a concern for the WWE Universe and Big E.

After going through rehab for months, Big E, during SummerSlam, revealed that the doctors had advised him not to wrestle ever again.

Image Credits: WWE

This has taken the WWE Universe by shock. However, Big E seemed to accept the advice. Though there is no update on if he will make a return to the ring again, WWE has decided to keep the former WWE Champion as a part of the industry.

During the media appearance, the WWE star that 'everybody loves' also revealed that he was offered a role within the company as a color commentator. However, the megastar also revealed that he had concerns with the role.

It’s something that has been discussed. Titus O'Neil is doing that and having great fun. I’ve had fun as well. I saw Becky’s comments about the pee break and that’s something I’ve thought about many times. Many times… I’m going to add on to the Becky Lynch pee break commentary discourse and say that for me would be the biggest obstacle, the urine.

Though doctors have advised Big E to stay out of the ring forever, a giant return like Edge back in 2020 could be seen sometime in the future.

Image Credits: WWE

What would be the perfect role for Big E in WWE?

If Big E opts to stay with WWE, he could fit in a lot of roles. Although colour commentary is already in the cards now, Big E would be a great fit to enhance the rivalries and promos for big matches.

However, the former WWE Champion could also take up as a manager to the likes of the New Day or young stars like Solo Sikoa to use his incredible mic skills to the fullest.

Big E could also accompany Adam Pearce as a WWE official to keep his hilarious entertainment alive on WWE TV.

Though Big E might not make a return to the WWE ring anytime soon, backstage roles could be very beneficial for him in the future.

We at GIVEMESPORT send the best wishes to Big E for his career ahead, and stay connected to get the latest updates on Big E’s future.