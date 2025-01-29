Summary Four women's Superstars have made history by entering the Men's Royal Rumble, each leaving unique legacies.

Chyna was the first female entrant in 1999 after winning a Battle Royale on RAW the Monday before to earn her ticket into the match.

Nia Jax made history as the first wrestler to compete in both the Women's and Men's Royal Rumble matches on the same night in 2019.

Before 2018, the Royal Rumble event only held one of its marquee matches. 30 men from the entire WWE roster would have the chance to be that year's Royal Rumble winner and challenge a champion at WrestleMania. But WWE decided to add the Women's Royal Rumble match with the men's. Since then, the men and women have battled it out in their respective matches to become the number one contender.

For three decades, the Royal Rumble was specifically for the male roster. But, in some years, the WWE Universe was treated to a surprise woman entrant in the match. With Rhea Ripley hinting she might enter the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble, let's run down each woman who has entered this event over the years.

Every Woman Who has Entered the Royal Rumble Match Wrestler Event Chyna Royal Rumble 1999 Beth Phoenix Royal Rumble 2010 Kharma Royal Rumble 2012 Nia Jax Royal Rumble 2019

1 Chyna

The first woman to enter the men's Royal Rumble

Time in match Eliminated: Eliminated by: 0:35 Mark Henry 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin

In 1999, Chyna made history by becoming the first woman to compete in a Royal Rumble match. Entering at the number 30 spot, she marched down to the ring to the delight of WWE fans. It was different to see Chyna in a role that involved men in the ring. Up to that point, she was in a romance/betrayal storyline with Mark Henry, which was very typical for women wrestlers at the time.

The build-up to her involvement in the Royal Rumble made Chyna look strong. WWE held the Corporate Royal Rumble - a match that took place on Monday Night RAW that would decide the number 30 entrant into the main Royal Rumble. It was a dastardly plan for Vince McMahon to take the coveted final entrant spot in the Rumble that year, but his plans were skewered by Chyna, who eliminated McMahon and won her ticket to the Royal Rumble.

2 Beth Phoenix

The Glamazon left an impression

Time in match Eliminated: Eliminated by: 1:39 The Great Khali CM Punk

Beth Phoenix was ahead of her time during her stint in WWE. She was a legitimate fighter who dominated the other women on the roster. It was a great moment during the 2010 Royal Rumble when she entered as number six in that year's match. There was no one else in the women's division since Chyna that fans believe could put up a fight with the men in the locker room.

The former four-time world champion not only entered the Royal Rumble but created a memorable moment in the event's history when she eliminated The Great Khali. She used her womanly wit to outsmart the Indian giant by kissing him whilst dragging his entire frame over the top rope. With Matt Stryker yelling "Never trust a woman", the moment was etched in WWE history.

3 Kharma

Her only match in WWE

Time in match Eliminated: Eliminated by: 1:00 Hunico Dolph Ziggler

Kharma had a short and strange stint in WWE. In the build to her debut, Kharma was being built as the next big thing in the women's division. Many fans knew her as 'Awesome Kong' from TNA and were excited to see her make the transition to WWE. Unfortunately, Kharma's initial run in the company was halted due to pregnancy, and she took a leave of absence. Fast-forward to the 2012 Royal Rumble and Kharma made her surprise return to WWE.

Kharma entered as the number 21 entrant in the match, shocking everyone. She decided to focus her attention on Michael Cole, who had been another surprise entrant. The crowd popped when the heel announcer was served justice by Kharma and helped to eliminate Cole from the match. It was Kharma's only match in WWE, many fans still wonder how her career could have gone.

4 Nia Jax

The Irresistible Force made history in 2019

Time in match Eliminated: Eliminated by: 3:09 Mustafa Ali Rey Mysterio

Nia Jax made history in 2019 when she became the first wrestler to compete in two Royal Rumble matches on the same night. Jax competed in the Women's Royal Rumble earlier in the night and was eliminated by Becky Lynch, the eventual winner. In the main event, during the Men's Royal Rumble, Jax attacked R-Truth and made herself the number 30 entrant in the match.

Jax had arguably the most impact out of the women on this list. She took on Rey Mysterio and Randy Orton, getting the upper hand. Jax would take a superkick from Dolph Ziggler, a 619 from Mysterio, and an RKO from Orton before being eliminated.