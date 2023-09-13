Highlights CM Punk's potential WWE return seems unlikely at the moment, at least based on comments made by WWE President Nick Khan

It seems like despite ongoing speculation, especially following WWE's merger with UFC, the company has no interest in working with Punk again

The news of Punk returning to WWE comes after the 44-year-old was fired by AEW, with cause, following an incident backstage at All In with Jack Perry

CM Punk's potential WWE return is still a hot topic of discussion right now following his firing from AEW earlier this month due to an altercation that took place at All In Wembley, the company's biggest pay-per-view event to date.

Punk himself has yet to address his future, but that hasn't stopped fans from making calls to see 44-year-old make a return to the WWE for the first time since he publicly walked out back in 2014.

In what could be seen as a 'disappointing' update for CM Punk fans, fresh comments made from WWE President, Nick Khan, suggest that the company currently has no interest in bringing him back, despite all the speculation.

Related: WWE: 5x World Champion had to be 'controlled' during most recent run

Is CM Punk returning to WWE?

WWE President, Nick Khan, was on hand yesterday at the official merger following the sale of the company to Endeavour. Khan addressed a number of things during the press conference which saw the WWE and UFC merge together to form one media conglomerate known as "TKO Group Holdings."

Unsurprisingly, the ongoing rumors surrounding CM Punk's future came up during the press conference. Punk, of course, worked for both WWE and UFC in the past, although his tenure in the latter was far from successful, with "The Second City Saint" being unable to score a victory in his short-lived career in the world of mixed martial arts.

When queried about whether Punk could be making a return to the company, Nick Khan responded with the following:

“Listen, we only have respect for Phil. We appreciate his run here. We appreciate what he did and tried to do with the UFC. Not many people can actually get in there and do what he did. We have respect for Phil, we wish him nothing but the best.” - Nick Khan speaking at the WWE and UFC merger.

Based on the comments of the WWE President, Nick Khan, it looks like the WWE currently has no plans to bring CM Punk back to the company, at least for the time being, or he's just being very coy.

Real Name Phillip Brooks Age 44 Height 6ft 2" Weight 218 lbs Accomplishments 1x ECW Champion, 3x World Heavyweight Champion, 1x World Tag Team Champion, 2x WWE Champion, 1x Intercontinental Champion & 2x Money in the Bank match winner

Will CM Punk be at WWE Survivor Series?

With the 2023 Survivor Series being held in CM Punk's hometown of Chicago, there have naturally been rumors flying around that the next big Premium Live Event could host the stage for Punk's WWE return. Some reports have even stated that Nick Khan mentioning Punk during the most important press conference in WWE history almost hints at a potential return.

As of this writing, all reports of CM Punk's WWE return going down at Survivor Series are all speculation. He's been completely radio silent since his departure from AEW. The period of his non-compete clause, if he has one, is currently unknown as AEW owner Tony Khan recently declined to share details of Punk's contractual terms and conditions following his release from the company.

Image Credits: WWE

It has also been widely reported that CM Punk still has significant heat with top names within the WWE including Seth Rollins, Triple H, William Regal and Vince McMahon himself, which would obviously all go against Punk when being considered for a return to the company. Despite this, Finn Balor recently went on the record to say he would be open to working a program with Punk.

It would be a safe bet to assume that CM Punk will not be at the 2023 WWE Survivor Series, but in the world of professional wrestling, it is important to never say never. Punk is a major star and has a lot of money attached to his name and brings a lot of eyes to the product. WWE legend Rob Van Dam said it best in a recent edition of his "1 of a kind with RVD" podcast:

He'll be alright. It will be interesting to see where he ends up. Who knows, but best wishes to him and everybody

Related: WWE: Details on Vince McMahon return after undergoing 'life-altering' surgery GIVEMESPORT will keep you updated with the latest breaking news on CM Punk's future as soon as the news reaches us.