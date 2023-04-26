Triple H's decision to have a WWE Draft was heavily influenced by FOX and the USA Network, it has been claimed.

Reports have stated that pressure from WWE's broadcast partners was a 'major factor' in plans from Triple H for the 'exciting' event coming to fruition.

The WWE Draft kicks off this week on Friday Night SmackDown, before concluding on next week's episode of Monday Night Raw.

Why is the WWE Draft taking place?

Fightful noted this month that the WWE Draft starting around the same time as the NFL Draft was 'not an accident', but why is it even taking place?

Well, Ringside News is reporting that both the USA Network and FOX wanted separate rosters for Raw and SmackDown, which was a "major factor" in Triple H deciding that a WWE Draft should take place.

The networks are “a major factor” in the Draft. With television rights deals heating up, WWE needs to keep their network partners happy. USA and FOX pay a ton of money to WWE, and they want stars exclusive to those brands.

So, as the report states, FOX and USA want exclusive rosters once again, so the decision to have the WWE Draft this week seems to have been brought on by them.

Read More: WWE sees 'the ace' as 'leading candidate' for first World Heavyweight Champion

Where is Roman Reigns going in the WWE Draft?

As noted, FOX and USA want exclusive rosters for Raw and SmackDown, and the wrestler they're fighting over is unsurprisingly Roman Reigns.

Ringside News is also reporting that the USA Network, the home of Raw, is adamant about wanting Reigns and The Bloodline on their show, which you can read more about by clicking here.

However, FOX is the bigger network, and will want to keep Reigns on Friday nights, so Triple H will have to figure out how to keep both parties happy.

Many assumed that the introduction of the World Heavyweight Championship would allow Triple H to appease the USA Network, but the report notes that the station sees the title as "second choice" behind securing Reigns.

Read More: WWE: Triple H nearly 'brought back' star that's 'a dream to work with'

Roman Reigns WWE

One of the other ways that Triple H could look to appease the brands is with the call-ups of several NXT stars, with the likes of Ilja Dragunov, Cameron Grimes, Pretty Deadly, Zoey Stark and Tyler Bate rumoured to be heading up to Raw or SmackDown.

You can find all of the latest WWE news and rumours right here.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.