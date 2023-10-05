Highlights Randy Orton, one of the most decorated WWE Superstars, may be returning to the ring soon after a lengthy back injury that kept him out for over a year.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting Orton's return, especially as he was part of the popular RK-Bro act at the time of his injury, and has been missing for a good period of time

WWE is taking precautions and being extra cautious with Orton's comeback, ensuring he makes a complete recovery before stepping back into the ring to avoid aggravating the injury further.

Randy Orton is one of the most decorated and beloved WWE Superstars of all time. The third-generation wrestler has been captivating audiences for over two decades now and is undoubtedly heading to the Hall of Fame once he's retired.

Over the last year, he's been on the shelf with a lengthy back injury and fans have been crying out for his return, but very little has been reported about a comeback, with some even fearing that he may have to retire, as reported by Fightful.

However, at long last, we finally have an update on The Viper's status, and it seems like a return to WWE may very well be on the horizon for Orton. Over the course of his illustrious career, this is the longest he's ever been on the sidelines, but the latest news indicates he might be making his way back into the ring sooner rather than later.

Why isn't Randy Orton on WWE TV?

In the midst of one of the hottest runs in his career, as a member of RK-Bro, Orton was forced onto the sidelines last year due to a back injury. The situation required surgery and was quite a serious procedure, with the 'Apex Predator' missing a whole year as a result. It's a shame the injury occurred when it did as RK-Bro was the hottest act that Orton had been a part of in some time.

Fans certainly noticed his absence too, and many have been crying out for his return to the WWE, and counting down the days until he eventually recovers. Fortunately, it seems that if the latest updates are to be believed, those fans won't have to wait for too much longer.

When is Randy Orton returning to WWE TV?

According to reliable insider BWE, there have been positive updates on Orton's return to wrestling, and it could be happening pretty soon. 'The Viper' is reportedly gearing up for a return now and preparing to step back into the ring. The 43-year-old is apparently in good physical condition and is on the right track following his surgery, but WWE is just being 'extra cautious' with his comeback.

“Randy Orton is good and has been good for a long while. Extra cautious though.

WWE is understandably taking serious precautions with the future Hall of Famer though, wanting to make sure that he makes a complete recovery before he steps back inside the squared circle. They don't want to run the risk of aggravating the injury and potentially making it worse.

Real Name Randal Keith Orton Ring Name Randy Orton Date of Birth April 1, 1980 (Age 43) Height 6ft 5" Weight 250lb Debut 2000 WWE Accolades 10x WWE Championship, 4x World Heavyweight Championship, 1x Intercontinental Championship, 1x United States Championship, 4x Tag Team Champion, 2x Royal Rumble winner & 1x Money in the Bank winner

Orton has been irreplaceable for WWE for the better part of 20 years now and the legacy he's built in the company is second to none, but he still remains a valuable player for the company in the present, and he'll be a welcomed addition back onto TV when Triple H and co pull the trigger on bringing him in.

Whether he returns in the near future or even hangs up his wrestling boots for good, there's no denying that Orton has already done enough to ensure he'll go down as one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time, and there are few who have had the impact on the industry that he has.

RELATED: WWE Raw: Fans spot subtle tease for CM Punk returnWith incredible title runs, incredible matches and great character work, Orton could retire tomorrow, and he'd still be one of the very best. Fortunately, it doesn't seem as though that will be the case and the 'Legend Killer' will be back adding to his legacy before we know it.