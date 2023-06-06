Cody Rhodes has reportedly had a pitch for a specific stipulation rejected by WWE.

The American Nightmare and The Beast have been butting heads ever since the Monday Night Raw following WrestleMania 39, when Brock Lesnar turned on Rhodes as it looked like the two would team up.

This acted as a major distraction for Cody, who was coming off an unfair loss to Roman Reigns at ‘Mania and was desperate to earn another shot at the gold. However, it was clear that Lesnar now stood in his way and, not to turn down a challenge, Rhodes spent the coming weeks inviting the physical challenge that The Beast posed.

Latest news on Cody Rhodes v Brock Lesnar

When it came down to it, the stars stepped in to the ring to do battle for the first time at Backlash in Puerto Rico. The match was intense to say the least, with Lesnar busting himself open the hard way when his head collided with the turnbuckle. In the end, it was Rhodes who turned a submission attempt from Lesnar into a witty pin attempt which secured him the win.

Though, not happy with how the Backlash showdown ended, Lesnar made his presence felt when The American Nightmare had the chance to earn his place at Night Of Champions and compete for the then vacant World Heavyweight Championship.

The Beast pulled Rhodes out of the ring when it looked certain that he had the match won, giving him an F-5 onto the floor at ringside. On a later edition of Raw, Lesnar demanded a ‘fight’ with Cody in Saudi Arabia.

Here, the seven-time WWE Champion levelled up the score by holding in a Kimura lock until Cody passed out. Rhodes came into the match carrying a storyline injury revolving around his arm, yet he still didn’t definitively submit to Lesnar.

Image Credits: WWE

So, with one win apiece, many would assume that a third clash between Brock and Cody isn’t too far away. In fact, Dave Meltzer has already suggested on Wrestling Observer Radio that Summerslam is already looking like the probable destination, and preparations appear to have begun over what kind of match the two top stars will have when they face each other for the third time.

According to Better Wrestling Experience, Rhodes has actually pitched for a dog collar match between him and Lesnar to finish their rivalry, although, this has been turned down by WWE. It’s said that the company aren't completely averse to the idea of Cody in a dog collar match, with the company saying he can ‘absolutely’ compete in the match down the line ‘with a different opponent that's not a monster like Brock’.

The 37-year-old star has already competed in a dog collar match in the past. Retaining All Elite Wrestling’s TNT Championship over the late Brodie Lee in 2020.

When the time comes to set up a rubber match between Lesnar and Rhodes, GiveMeSport will keep you updated with what the plans are for the clash.