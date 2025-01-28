Summary Bianca Belair, a top face, could benefit from a heel turn with partner Jade Cargill.

Randy Orton should embrace his evil side and feud with Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship.

CM Punk needs a heel turn to tap into his potential and create fresh feuds in WWE.

Every good WWE Superstar needs to have its turn to the other side. Superstars like The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, Kevin Owens, and #DIY have all had recent and successful heel turns that have brought a new edge to their characters.

WWE has a lot of excellent faces on their roster, but some stars could use the turn to rejuvenate their characters and give them a new chapter in their careers. The five (or possibly more) stars listed in this article should make the walk over the line and become hated. Here are five current faces that WWE should heel in 2025.

1 Bianca Belair

A feud with Jade Cargill is waiting...

This has been something many fans have been clamoring about for years now. The EST of WWE has had an incredible babyface run since debuting on the main roster in 2020, notching three World Titles, a Royal Rumble win (2021), and main-eventing WrestleMania 37 alongside Sasha Banks. If you name it, there's a good chance Bianca Belair has done it.

Considering all the accomplishments she's earned as one of the biggest faces in the company, it could be time to try something different. The 36-year-old hasn't had any character change in five years of being on the main roster, which is a bit surprising given her past.

Belair burst onto the scene in NXT as a heel, and showcased a lot of genuine heat; she was comfortable being in that position. Given the years since, a fresh turn on her current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion partner Jade Cargill could set up a potential money feud to help reinvigorate the superstar.

2 Randy Orton

The Viper needs to hear voices again

Since returning to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames in 2023 in the best shape of his career, Randy Orton hasn't exactly been given much to do. It was great to see The Viper battle back against his nagging back injuries, and he hasn't lost a step, putting on excellent matches in 2024 with Gunther and The Bloodline.

It feels like he has yet to do anything of importance, and given the various teases of him staring down Cody Rhodes' WWE Championship, it might be time to pull the trigger. Turning the 14-time World Champion and allowing him to rediscover his evil side by attacking his former rookie in Rhodes is as captivating of a story that WWE could tell this year.

3 CM Punk

The biggest heel turn in years needs to happen

Look, there's going to be many people scoffing at this idea, and for good reason. CM Punk is one of WWE's biggest stars and holds the entire WWE Universe in the palm of his hand when he holds a microphone. Every single time he steps into the ring, he is a must-watch and has already had a classic feud with Drew McIntyre in 2024.

That being said, it still feels like there's more potential for Punk's second run with WWE if he tapped into his heel persona. Arguably most, if not all, of Punk's most iconic moments were him as a bad guy running circles around the top faces in the company. Not to mention, it seems like every single person in WWE hates him, so why not finally have him snap and be who they all say he is?

With a potential fresh batch of stars for The Second City Saint to mix it up with, along with dripping more into his controversial past couple of years, there's a potential home run waiting should WWE choose to. The world desperately needs, and deserves, to see at least one more Punk heel run before he hangs up his boots.

4 Braun Strowman

The Monster Among Men needs this badly

There was a time when Braun Strowman was one of the hottest acts in WWE. His destructive persona mixed with his towering figure was instantly rocketed to the top of the card, and his feud with Roman Reigns in 2017 still ranks highly in his career highlights.

That feels like a long time ago, and since returning in late 2022, Strowman has floundered around the lower midcard. The former World Champion feels like just another guy in his current role, and with a clear lack of dominant big guys in the company, he should be near the top of the list.

If WWE wanted to immediately heat him up, they could with a snap of a finger. And turning him back into the dangerous bad guy who isn't "finished with you" and just wants chaos isn't the worst idea the company could do.

5 Bo Dallas & The Wyatt Sicks

They should have the whole world in their hands

This is technically cheating, given that the faction has five superstars in it, but The Wyatt Sicks, and Bo Dallas in particular, desperately need to do something in 2025. Since their tremendous and emotional debut in 2024, the group has been feuding with American Made and losing to The Final Testament, and all the momentum they built has seemingly halted.

This, to be honest, should never happen. The Wyatt Sicks should have immediately wreaked havoc on every single star in their path, and Dallas should have immediately been shot into main-card territory. They should be presented as an unstoppable force that is seeking revenge on everything and everybody, not losing to The Miz.

WWE needs to re-spark their flame and give Uncle Howdy and The Wyatt Sicks a new target, and a heightened sinister side should give them a chance to showcase what they can do with their own spotlight. Give them gold, give them carnage, and give Dallas the mic more.