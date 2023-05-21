Do genes count for anything in professional wrestling?

Among all things that are passed on genetically, the knack for being a professional wrestler seems to occupy a high spot.

It certainly helps being born into a wrestling family. Being surrounded by a dynasty of wrestlers while growing up tends to push one toward wanting to pursue the same profession. The Anoa'i family, for example, has been a gift to professional wrestling, churning out superstars aplenty who have lit up various promotions, most notably WWE.

Charisma and talent, however, do not always pass down generations, leading to spectacular flops from legendary wrestling families. Sometimes it may also be a case of expectations being too high or the ceiling of that particular wrestler being lower compared to the heights their preceding generations reached.

While success remains subjective, here are 10 such wrestlers who were unable to live up to the name of their legendary wrestling families.

10 Curtis Axel

WWE tried its best with Curtis Axel, but the company could not get the third-generation wrestler over.

One Intercontinental Championship and two tag-team title reigns cannot exactly be dubbed as a failure. However, having spent 10 years on WWE television, with Paul Heyman as his manager at one point, one expected more from Axel.

As part of NXT Season 2 and the Nexus faction, he was initially named Michael McGillicutty before changing his name to pay tribute to his grandfather Larry "The Axe" Hennig, and his father "Mr. Perfect" Curt Hennig.

The name change was not accompanied by any great change in fortune as Axel labored on before being released in 2020.

It isn't easy being the son of someone called perfect.

9 Shawn Stasiak

Son of wrestling superstar Stan Stasiak and sharing an in-ring first name with one of the greatest of all time, Shawn Stasiak failed to make a mark for himself in WWE.

Shawn signed with the company in 1998 and debuted a year later. His gimmick, however, did not help him. Shawn Stasiak was part of the 'Pretty Mean Sisters' faction and would lose matches because he turned up tired following various rendezvous with the three women of the faction.

He was soon fired for secretly recording wrestlers' conversations backstage. He would then wrestle for WCW and make a return to WWE as part of the acquisition but never managed to do anything of note.

Consequently, Shawn failed to carry forward the Stasiak surname in a respectable manner during his time in WWE. He came nowhere close to the laurels his father achieved, including winning the WWWF Championship in the mid-1970s.

8 Barry Orton

As the name suggests, the late Barry Orton belongs to the legendary Orton family. He was the brother of Bob Orton Jr. who went by the ring name "Cowboy" Bob Orton, and uncle to the great Randy Orton.

Barry's father, Bob Orton Sr., was also in the wrestling business and is credited to have invented the pedigree. The patriarch of the Orton wrestling family was a highly respected competitor, rubbing shoulders with legends like Buddy Rogers and Bruno Sammartino back in the day.

While his fellow family members made a successful name in wrestling, Bob was an outlier. He mentioned in a 2005 interview that he was struggling in the business because he wanted to instead pursue a music career.

Thus, it should not surprise many that Barry Orton served the best part of his career as a jobber.

7 Bo Dallas

The third-generation wrestler had a successful run in NXT, even capturing the top championship and having an extended run with it.

However, his stints in the main roster as an optimistic character, asking the fans to "bo-lieve", failed to garner any legitimate momentum. His most memorable run in the company was with Curtis Axel when the duo captured the Raw Tag Team Championship as part of a charismatic, underdog comedy act called the "B-Team".

That achievement, though, pales in comparison to the lofty heights his other family members reached. Dallas is the son of Mike Rotunda and grandson of Blackjack Mulligan. Bo's brother, Bray Wyatt, has also been successful in the WWE.

Maybe Bo can still turn it around, in case he is indeed behind the Uncle Howdy mask and WWE does decide to pursue that character, if and when Bray returns to live television.

6 Shaul Guerrero

Daughter to the late great Eddie Guerrero and famous wrestling manager Vickie Guerrero, Shaul wrestled under the ring name Raquel Diaz.

Raquel was with the WWE between 2010 and 2014 but never made it to the main roster. Her best year as a professional wrestler was in 2011 when she became the Queen of FCW and simultaneously held the FCW Divas Championship. She even defeated Paige a year later.

Following her uninspiring time with WWE, Shaul pursued other ventures before returning to the independent circuit as a ring announcer. She would reprise the same role for AEW during their Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament in 2020 before completely switching to a different line of work.

While Shaul was decent at her heel gimmick, she realized rather quickly that wrestling was not her calling and switched to different performative arts. Since 2018, she has performed as a burlesque dancer by the stage name "Miss Nyxon".

5 Manu

Hailing from the Anoa'i family has its disadvantages too. When you have the likes of Rikishi, The Rock, The Usos, and Roman Reigns as your comparison, things become exponentially difficult.

Manu, son of the famous Wild Samoan Afa, did not touch his father's achievements either. Afa Anoa'i was part of a very successful tag team with his brother Sika and won the tag team championships three times in the pre-WrestleMania era of the company that is now WWE.

Manu, meanwhile, debuted in the same company in 2007 as part of the Legacy faction. But he failed to capture any eyeballs during his brief stint with the stable and soon went off television before being released in 2009.

4 Ted Dibiase Jr.

Ted Dibiase Jr. seemed to possess the needed ingredients to become a successful professional wrestler.

He had the looks, the physique, a famous last name, and was part of a stable led by RandyOrton on Monday Night RAW.

WWE made their best efforts in pushing him too, handing him a tag team title (along with Cody Rhodes) in his first televised match and putting the Million Dollar Championship around his waist for his singles run following Legacy's implosion.

Dibiase Jr., however, lacked the charisma of his father and failed to grab the imagination of the WWE Universe as a singles star. Consequently, his push was over, and after nearly a year away from television, so was his run in the company.

Consistently derailed by injuries, Dibiase Jr. would wrestle a few matches in the independent scene between 2013 and 2017 before hanging up his wrestling boots for good.

3 Davey Boy Smith Jr. (DH Smith)

Davey Boy Smith Jr. was born into the famous Hart family and is the son of Davey Boy Smith, popularly known as "The British Bulldog". Meanwhile, the Hart family patriarch Stu Hart was his grandfather.

The senior Davey Boy was a decorated superstar in WWE (then known as WWF), winning the inaugural European Championship and holding it for a record 206 days. He also participated in one of the greatest matches in WWE history, competing against a direct relative in real-life brother-in-law, Bret Hart.

Thus, Owen and Bret are also related to Smith Jr. During the high point of his run on WWE's main roster, DH Smith was part of a faction known as The Hart Dynasty with Natalya Neidhart and Tyson Kidd. While part of this stable, Smith would win the Unified WWE Tag Team Championship alongside Kidd.

That, though, would be among the highest points of his WWE career before his eventual release from the company.

Smith Jr. would return to WWE later but was released again, this time without appearing on television. At the time of writing, the Hart family member continues to wrestle in the independent circuit.

2 David Sammartino

The surname is enough indication of David's lineage. He is the son of the late, great Bruno Sammartino, who held WWE's top title for nearly eight years between 1963 and 1971, and three more starting in 1973.

Whatever David's achievements would be, there was little chance he could ever reach the foothills of his father's legendary achievements.

Aware of his father's star power, David was initially booked alongside Bruno, and the legend's drawing ability managed to pull his son through. The graph, however, began plummeting rather quickly when David went on his own.

Lacking charisma, size, and ability, augmented with the added pressure of lineage, David's career soon changed from wrestling to fitness training.

Legend has it that Bruno advised his child to avoid wrestling for a college education, which David did not heed.

1 David Flair

What is it with legendary wrestlers naming their son David?

Ric Flair is wrestling royalty, holding the record for the most world championships won. The Nature Boy has wrestled with distinction every time he's stepped into the ring.

His daughter, Charlotte Flair - with time left in her career - is already among the greatest ever and is likely to break her father's tally of top championship wins.

However, Ric's eldest son David could not make it as a wrestler by all measurable metrics. He spent most of his in-ring career in WCW and the writing was very much on the wall from the outset. David did not possess the natural charisma of his father and neither was he a proficient technician in the ring.

It did not help David's case at all that he was never interested in becoming a professional wrestler in the first place.

Pushed into a profession that is as much a passion bug as any, David would soldier on in WCW before moving to WWE developmental and then briefly with TNA. He'd spend the rest of his career touring the indie circuit before hanging up his wrestling boots for good.