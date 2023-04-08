The PWInsider and Wrestling Observer have both reported that Drew McIntyre was pulled from SmackDown on Friday and a scheduled signing yesterday, just a few hours before the show went on the air.

At the signing, he was replaced by his WrestleMania opponent Gunther.

This surprising and somewhat eyebrow-raising news comes just a week after reports first emerged that the Scotsman may be on his way out of the WWE.

It emerged earlier in the month that McIntyre's current contract was nearing its end, and the two parties are nowhere near close to agreeing fresh terms.

Now, according to fresh reports, we know why!

What is the latest with Drew McIntyre's contract situation with WWE?

Wade Keller provided insight on McIntyre’s predicament and added that, in addition to the reports about a health issue, McIntyre is said to be miffed with the creative direction of his character and the money that is being offered.

Keller said: “We alluded to this that there’s been talk that he is unhappy with his current situation in WWE, and I’m hearing it’s kind of a mix of creative and money and what kind of offer he’s getting for a renewal.

"It sounds like WWE is taking seriously the possibility that he is going to let his deal run out rather than agree to something that he believes is less than he deserves or less than what he thinks he has coming.

“He was gonna be at SmackDown, and now he has been pulled, so I think that situation will probably, based on what I’m hearing, be decided pretty quickly one way or the other.”

Keller did also report, however, that McIntyre was feeling the wounds from the brutal triple threat match with Sheamus and Gunther at WrestleMania.

“There’s a chance that he was pulled from SmackDown, in part because he is just really physically beat up from that match and so just not having to travel and him getting a day off was sort of given to him either at his request or the medical team in WWE just said, ‘yeah with what he’s been through, he should have some time off.'”

Apparently, both stories are authentic accounts.

McIntyre is indeed feeling the physical repercussions of his tough match, yet, there are contractual issues with cash and creative and, at this point, they are very far away from agreement on monetary terms.

McIntyre is an absolute fan favourite, so it would be a disaster for WWE if he walked out as a free agent!