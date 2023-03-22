Roman Reigns was caught tearing into Solo Sikoa after WWE Raw went off the air this week.

Fan footage has emerged of Roman verbally unloading on his cousin following their main event segment on Monday night's show.

The tensions between The Bloodline came after Cody Rhodes tried to drive a wedge between the faction during his segment with Reigns on Raw this week.

What happened between Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns?

On this week's show, Cody shared the ring with Roman for the main event segment ahead of their WrestleMania 39 title match.

Cody, during what can only be described as a passionate promo, spoke about how Reigns needs to get used to losing again after over two years as champion.

Rhodes said when Roman loses his Undisputed WWE Universal title, The Usos and Paul Heyman are going to leave him, and Solo is going to do the same.

Solo then failed in his attack on Rhodes, which got under the skin of Reigns, leading him to him verbally abusing his cousin as Raw went off the air.

Don't believe us? You can check out the fascinating fan footage for yourself below, via WrestleTalk...

What makes the fan footage and what happened on Raw even more interesting is the news on what WWE has planned for Solo and Roman in the future.

Latest news on Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns

Solo, who was described by esteemed wrestling journalist Bill Apter as "vicious", has been one of WWE's most protected stars since arriving on the main roster in September 2022.

Sikoa rarely loses matches, even against some of WWE's biggest stars, and even when he does, it's almost always via count out or DQ.

Roman is undeniably the biggest star of the Bloodline, but the recent strong booking of Solo definitely suggests that Triple H has some big plans for the 30-year-old.

In fact, the Wrestling Observer is reporting that Solo is being "saved" by WWE for a big match and feud with Roman in the future, which fans believed we saw the first seeds planted for on Raw this week, which you can read more about by clicking here.

GiveMeSport will, of course, keep you updated with all the latest news surrounding WWE's plans for Roman and Solo over the coming months as we head out of WrestleMania 39.

