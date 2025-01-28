Summary JD McDonagh took a terrifying bump during their tag team title match on RAW.

McDonagh was able to power through and finish the match.

Fan footage shows McDonagh collapsing backstage post-match.

Many criticize professional wrestling for its scripted nature. But these WWE superstars put their bodies on the line every time they step through those ropes and into the squared circle.

During the January 27th episode of WWE Raw on Netflix, JD McDonagh took an incredibly terrifying bump during their World Tag Team Championship match against The War Raiders. The former tag team champion was looking to execute a springboard moonsault on Ivar outside the ring. However, upon landing the move, McDonagh was unable to remain on his feet and his head snapped extremely hard on the announce desk. You can watch the freak accident below, via WrestleTalk on X.

Content Warning: The following clip depicts a frightening accident and may be unsettling for some viewers.

McDonagh was down for a while, but after a few moments, he was able to get up and received an ovation from the State Farm Arena crowd in Atlanta. Though he was visibly shaken up, the Irishman seemed fine and was able to continue on with the match. He even took a stiff knee to the back of the head from Erik after the scary table hit.

The former tag team champ was able to finish the match. However, a fan caught footage of McDonagh apparently collapsing as soon as he went backstage (via Covalent TV).

Hopefully, McDonagh is alright. Head injuries are no joke. Given the whiplash and severe impact of the hit, he will likely be tested for a concussion. Former WWE superstar Christopher Nowinski, who is now a neuroscientist, commended Michael Cole for calling doctors to check on the injured star.

Cole hasn't been shy about voicing his disgust for The Judgment Day, including McDonagh. But it seems like he may have turned a corner on McDonagh for the toughness he showed out there.

“I’m taking everything back I’ve ever said about JD McDonagh, this is incredible.” - Michael Cole

As of this writing, there is still no official update on how McDonagh is doing or if he suffered any further injuries from the impact.